One Piece: Was Gunko once part of the Revolutionary Army? Explored

In One Piece, the Revolutionary Army is the only faction that unconditionally opposes the tyrannical World Government, seeking to dismantle its deceptive oppression in order to topple the rotten system run by the Celestial Dragons. In this context, the Holy Knights emerge as some of the Revolutionary Army’s fiercest adversaries.

Elite warriors tasked with performing punitive raids into rebellious kingdoms and enforcing justice within the Holy Land of Mary Geoise, the Holy Knights have been emphasized as powerful fighters within the World Government’s ranks. Among them is Gunko, a young woman who possesses the fearsome powers of the Arrow-Arrow Fruit.

Gunko recently appeared on Elbaph alongside Figarland Shamrock, the current leader of the Holy Knights, following his father Figarland Garling’s promotion to the Five Elders. While not much is known about Gunko’s personal background, an intriguing theory from X user @yurnero_x has speculated that she may have been part of the Revolutionary Army before defecting to serve the Holy Knights.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1140.

One Piece suggests that Gunko wasn't born a Celestial Dragon like the other Holy Knights

Oda's red herring, or a subtle clue?

Whatever the reason, Gunko wears the same signature garment of the Revolutionary Army (Image via Shueisha)

The Revolutionary Army’s founder and leader, Monkey D. Dragon, displays an apparent familiarity with the Holy Knights, noting that their involvement signals when the real battle begins.

That’s certainly not enough evidence to claim that one of Dragon’s subordinates abandoned him to join the World Government’s ranks. More specifically, the Holy Knights, but it adds another layer to the many riddles surrounding Gunko’s character.

Gunko wears a dark newsboy cap with goggles, and what’s interesting is that the same garment seems to be a hallmark of almost every officer in the Revolutionary Army. Koala, Sabo, Lindbergh, Belo Betty, and Morley all wear goggles like Gunko. In particular, Koala wears both a pair of goggles and a newsboy cap, much like Gunko.

Koala as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It must be noted that Koala is 23 years old, and Gunko seems to be about the same age, possibly suggesting a connection between the two. Perhaps Koala and Gunko followed similar paths, with the former being a former slave while the latter was either a war orphan or a child soldier. Gunko’s name literally means “army child,” which may be another hint at her backstory.

Taking this into account, the theory would be that both Koala and Gunko joined the Revolutionary Army, but the latter eventually abandoned it after being enticed by the World Government’s temptations.

Not only does Gunko wear the same piece of clothing that distinguishes the Revolutionary Army officers, but other traits of her character may provide further support for this intriguing theory. One of them is related to the recruitment of the Holy Knights.

The differences between Gunko and the other Holy Knights

The Celestial Dragons of Mary Geoise (Image via Toei Animation)

Generally, the Holy Knights are chosen among Celestial Dragons with remarkable fighting skills. However, non-highborns can be invited to join the group in exceptional cases.

For example, when Gunko and Figarland Shamrock arrived on Elbaph to ensure the country became a World Government-affiliated nation, they also invited Loki to join their ranks. Of course, this was because of Loki’s tremendous combat power.

On the same occasion, it was stated that any commoner joining the Holy Knights would be granted “divine” status, meaning they would be considered Celestial Dragons. This makes sense, as the Holy Knights have the authority to judge and punish Celestial Dragons, and, likely, only nobles can rightfully enforce such measures on other nobles, considering that even Marine Admirals and the Fleet Admiral don’t have that kind of privilege.

Gunko as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Gunko stressed that it was an exceptional honor, akin to a miracle, to be invited to join the Holy Knights. When Loki refused the offer, she unleashed a furious beating on him, her actions appearing to be a mixture of exasperation and bewilderment at Loki’s insolence. It was as if his defiance personally insulted her. In comparison, Shamrock maintained a much calmer demeanor.

Perhaps Gunko once longed for a chance like the one Loki received, which explains why she portrayed the deal offered to the “Accursed Prince” as a grand privilege. Likewise, when Loki had the audacity to refuse the proposal, Gunko had a sudden outburst of rage, as if she felt Loki’s bold rejection as a personal insult.

To be fair, Gunko consistently displays arrogance towards non-highborns, such as the Giants of Aurust Castle and Loki, while being respectful, almost submissive, towards Shamrock. This may hint at the fact that she takes pleasure and pride in her position as if she had coveted it for a long time.

Gunko wasn't introduced as a Celestial Dragon (Image via Shueisha)

The notion that Gunko wasn’t born a Celestial Dragon is also reinforced by the fact that, unlike every other Holy Knight introduced so far, she doesn’t have the “Saint” title in her official introduction. Her narrator’s box omits this formal honorific that all the other Holy Knights – and, in general, all Celestial Dragons – have.

Gunko also doesn’t have a complete first and last name – once again, unlike Shamrock and the others – which may be another clue that she wasn’t born in a Celestial Dragon family. Looking forward to learning more about Gunko’s background, the idea that this Holy Knight was born a regular person remains entirely plausible, especially considering the subtle hints connecting her to the Revolutionary Army.

Dragon talking about the Holy Knights (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has already shown good-hearted Celestial Dragons, like Saint Donquixote Mjosgard, or Celestial Dragons who rejected Mary Geoise’s luxuries to live among regular people, like Saint Donquixote Homing. So, it would be interesting to see someone making the reverse route, all the more so if said individual truly decided to reject the Revolutionary Army’s message of unwavering freedom to embrace the World Government’s haughty classism.

Such depiction would feel authentic, offering a realistic image of how anyone can be corrupted, no matter their roots. Granted, considering One Piece’s underlying message, this would only solidify the notion that the current system is flawed and build up the narrative for the Revolutionary Army, the Straw Hat Pirates, and their allies to overthrow it.

