Loki may have started Elbaph's Ragnarök in the latest One Piece spoilers

With chapter 1142 yet to be officially released, the One Piece community is abuzz with speculation based on early spoilers circulating online. While unconfirmed, the claim that “Loki strikes Ragnir into the Adam Tree, triggering a lightning-induced fire” suggests major implications. If accurate, this could mark Elbaph’s own mythological end and rebirth.

These potential Norse influences align with Eiichiro Oda’s intricate world-building, adding depth to One Piece’s narrative. As speculation grows, examining these mythological parallels offers insight into how Oda might be integrating legendary themes into the series’ ever-expanding universe, shaping Elbaph’s fate in a compelling way.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

The possible Norse mythology connection

The spoilers suggest Loki’s actions in Elbaph parallel his Norse namesake, who plays a key role in triggering Ragnarök. His massive warhammer, Ragnir—its name evoking “Ragnarök”—may have been created for a prophesied end. If accurate, Loki striking the Adam Tree with Ragnir triggers a lightning-induced fire, paralleling Mjölnir’s power but with destructive intent.

Chapter 1141 revealed that the Adam Tree’s only weakness is lightning and fire, suggesting Loki’s attack was calculated to exploit this vulnerability, ensuring maximum damage. This act may symbolize the beginning of Elbaph’s downfall, aligning with the Ragnarök prophecy of destruction and rebirth.

If the Adam Tree represents Yggdrasil, its destruction strengthens the mythological parallel, as sacred tree destruction is a common theme in apocalyptic lore. These connections reinforce One Piece’s deep storytelling and the significance of Elbaph within the series’ expanding mythological landscape. Fans eagerly await confirmation of the official release.

Elbaph's potential crisis in One Piece

The reported chapter title The Thing I Fear The Most would take on significant meaning if these spoilers are verified. The leaks also mention children's fears manifesting as "eerie, doodle-like monsters resembling Loki, Black Nika, Dragon, and more."

If accurate, these manifestations might suggest a collective unconscious fear taking physical form—perhaps the giants' ancestral memory of their own prophesied apocalypse.

Additionally, the spoilers mention Gunko responding "Nika" when asked about their greatest fear, potentially creating a connection to Luffy's awakened form. This could indicate that the Joy Boy/Nika figure might have played a complex role in Elbaph's history.

Loki's reported warning about Elbaph's destruction

The spoilers reveal Loki tells Luffy and his group to release "the last cuff on his leg" as he issues a threatening warning that he retains the power to obliterate Elbaph while restrained. The revelation that Loki retains immense destructive ability while confined reflects his mythological counterpart who remained powerful under divine restraint and later instigated Ragnarök's onset.

The mythological giant snake Jörmungandr assaulting Walrus School creates another link to Norse legend since Jörmungandr serves as the Midgard Serpent and plays an essential role in Ragnarök while being one of Loki's offspring.

Conclusion

The Elbaph arc of One Piece seems to reflect the myth of Ragnarök as shown by chapter 1142 spoilers while Eiichiro Oda incorporates mythological elements into his storytelling with Loki as a primary force. The storyline would then present a catastrophic occurrence that delves into One Piece's fundamental themes of destruction and rebirth.

Fans eagerly speculate on Elbaph’s fate and the Straw Hats’ role in the giants’ prophesied end times. Whether this marks a literal fall or symbolic transformation remains uncertain, but anticipation is high as Oda continues crafting a mythologically rich narrative, deepening One Piece’s world-building with legendary influences and grand storytelling.

