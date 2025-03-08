Strange abilities of Loki's Ragnir may be explained by Enel's return to One Piece

Enel was one of the earliest legitimately strong villains that Luffy defeated in the earlier chapters of One Piece. Although Enel's overall abilities, goals, and personality made him a fan-favorite character, his appearance was brief, ending with him traveling to one of the moons on his airship, known as the Ark Maxim.

The alleged leaks of Chapter 1142 have mainly focused on Elbaph and the beginning of Loki's retribution. The peculiar lightning bolt following Loki's blows has managed to spark many theories about the bolt's actual source. Given that Elbaph's mural has already depicted an airship raining down thunderbolts, the lightning might be related to the numerous moons, loosely implying Enel's return.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece: Loki's powers might just be foreshadowing Enel's return

Loki's inaccurate silhouette as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1142's alleged leaks recently revealed the beginning of Elbaph's conflict alongside a glimpse into Loki's actual powers. Although Loki's abilities remain to be completely revealed, the gigantic warhammer, named Ragnir, and its ability to bring down thunderbolts allude to its relation to Thor.

Although the thunderbolts were brought down by Ragnir's blow to the Adam tree, the actual bolt did not generate from the hammer. The Elbaph mural essentially captured the war along with the numerous different parties involved in it. Coincidentally, the mural depicts a similar thunderbolt sent down by a flying airship high in the sky.

Enel's Ark Maxim as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This, alongside the fact that there are no thunderclouds in Elbaph's skies, indicates that the thunderbolt might be sent down from a different source. The lightning bolt may be an attack sent by one of the moons orbiting the One Piece world.

Enel's cover story depicted how the ruins on one of the moons are powered and run by electricity while also serving as a battery. The moon that Enel landed on might have been involved in previous wars, where Ragnir's constant use ended up depleting its energy.

Luffy as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Ark depicted in the mural might also be foreshadowing Enel eventually descending from the moon to aid Luffy's side, a move needed to balance the overwhelming power disparity between the Straw Hats and the World Government. Given that Enel's power makes him the living embodiment of electricity, the constant use of thunderbolts might lead to Enel's arrival in Elbaph.

While Enel has not been mentioned since the Skypiea arc, his character has received a lot of focus through the cover stories, which essentially ended with him governing a legion of automata on the moon. Otherwise, it is still possible that the lightning bolt is simply an extension of Loki's legendary devil fruit, which might just be inspired by Thor, given the heavy Norse inspiration of Elbaph.

Final Thoughts

One Piece chapter 1142 will be officially released on March 9, 2025, and will mainly focus on the beginning of Loki's release alongside the God Knights' assault on Elbaph. Loki's Devil Fruit still has not been revealed, but the giant hammer alongside the lightning bolts may be an indicator of Loki's Thor-related Devil Fruit.

