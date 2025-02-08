A beloved One Piece spirit may have also been in Elbaph's Void Century mural

One Piece chapter 1138 has taken the anime and manga world by storm with its final page showcasing a mural with illustrations of the series' lore and myths, leading to a wide array of speculation and theories. A recent theory by an X user @SunGodNeek0 states that the spirit or angel-looking figure in the mural is the Klabautermann of Noah.

Most fans of One Piece remember that the Klabautermann is the spirit of a ship that was deeply beloved when it was used. This could make sense in the case of Noah while considering its original use and role during the events of the Void Century. There is another fact that the theory connects with what was shown during the Skypiea arc and the different concepts of gods in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining how the concept of the Klabautermann could return in One Piece

One of the illustrations featured in the Void Century mural in chapter 1138 of the manga is an angel-looking figure, with this theory stating that it could be the Klabautermann of Noah. It has been established that the Klabautermann is the spirit of a ship that was beloved by its crew and the Noah was used to save people during the events of the Void Century.

It would make sense when considering that this piece of lore was first introduced during the Skypiea arc, as well as the God of the Forest, God of the Land, and God of the Rain. While these deities were presented during what could be considered an early arc, they weren't brought up again until chapter 1138. Klabautermann was not mentioned since the end of the Water 7 storyline through the Going Merry.

Remembering that the Noah ship was used during the events of the Void Century to help people at a time of crisis, it makes sense that it would create a Kablautermann. Moreover, author Eiichiro Oda has yet to use this element of lore since the Going Merry, so this could be the right time for that.

More details about this theory

The Going Merry as seen in the anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Another element that would give some validity to this One Piece theory is that the Noah ship is connected, in some shape or form, with the character of Joy Boy, who is Luffy's predecessor when it comes to various plot points. It would be very fitting of Oda's writing that both Luffy and Joy Boy loved their ships so much that they reached a point of having their own spirits.

Connecting it with the gods introduced in Skypiea, there is a chance that the Noah ship was attacked at some point by a major threat, most likely from the World Government, and the Klabautermann appeared in some shape or form as protection. In many ways, it could serve a similar role to the Iron Giant, Emeth, who had a specific role to play in the Void Century.

Final thoughts

The concept of the Klabautermann underutilized throughout One Piece and chapter 1138 could be planting the seeds for its return, especially considering that there is such a prevalent ship in Noah. Moreover, it could also connect with the idea of the Skypiea gods, which is another element of lore that has been mostly ignored.

