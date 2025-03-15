One Piece News 2 event announced for March 2025 after Anime Japan 2025 stage

Saturday, March 15, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series announce a new informative news event for Saturday, March 22, 2025. The event will begin at 8:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST), which is roughly an hour after the series’ Anime Japan 2025 Special Stage ends.

The event, formally titled One Piece News 2, is currently being teased as bringing fans “the latest information on the original work” by Oda. Toei Animation’s television anime adaptation is also mentioned in the X post, suggesting that the event will cover the latest news for both the anime’s return and the manga’s future.

One Piece News 2 event streams live on YouTube on Saturday, March 22 at 8:30 PM JST

As of this article’s writing, there’s little to no other significant information on the One Piece News 2 event beyond what’s mentioned above. Producer Ryuta Koike is said to be attending per the official X post, which also features a message from Hiroyuki Nakano, the manga’s editor-in-chief and former Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief. Nakano’s message is the previously stated information regarding the anime’s resumption and the latest information being presented.

The X post also features a link to the event’s stream on YouTube, with the page already live on the franchise’s official YouTube channel. Fans can request a notification when the event goes live on Saturday, March 22 at 8:30 PM JST (7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time). While the event is only live on the Japanese YouTube channel as of this article’s writing, fans can expect it to be later uploaded to the English channel with English subtitles like the first news event.

While the News 2 event promises to provide new information on the series, no specifics have been provided as of this article’s writing. However, given that the event begins after the series’ Anime Japan 2025 stage, it’s unlikely to reveal any significant new info not already shared at the stage. Likewise, with the Anime Japan 2025 stage teasing a primary focus on the anime’s return with the Egghead Arc, the later event will likely focus on Oda’s manga.

This would also make sense given where the original manga series currently is in terms of the Elbaph Arc’s narrative. Both of the arc’s major antagonists have begun making their moves in Loki and the Holy Knights, with many suspecting the action will kick off in exciting fashion in the next release.

Oda’s original manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today, but progressing through its final arc. Toei Animation’s television anime adaptation began in October 1999 and is also ongoing today, but currently on hiatus. The anime will return on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 11:15 PM JST.

