One Piece chapter 1143: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1143 is set to release on Monday, March 24, 2025 at 12 am JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With both the Holy Knights and Loki starting to make their respective moves, fans can expect to dive headfirst into the Elbaph Arc’s action when the series returns in roughly two weeks.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1143 are available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers can be expected during the issue's release week, it’s unprecedented to see them arrive during a voluntary break week for mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

Thankfully, fans at least know when the series will officially return thanks to official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Beyond breaking down this official release information, this article will also speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1143 and more.

One Piece chapter 1143 release date and time

The Holy Knights on Elbaph will likely begin facing opposition in One Piece chapter 1143 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1143 officially releases at 12 AM JST on Monday, March 24, 2025 in Japan. Most international regions will instead see the issue be made available on Sunday, March 23. Very few overseas readers will instead see chapter 1143 go live early in the morning on Monday, March 24 like Japanese readers. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1143 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 24, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 24, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1143?

All of Elbaph will likely get involved in either the Holy Knights' plan or Loki's freedom in One Piece chapter 1143 (Image via Toei Animation)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1143 immediately upon its official release. The official Viz Media website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service are free options, but limit how much of a series users can read overall. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform offers full access to One Piece and more Shueisha series, but in exchange for a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1142 recap

One Piece chapter 1142 began with the Walrus Academy being suddenly attacked by a massive serpent-like beast. New character and Academy principal Kiba, who had a face with several walrus features, intervened to save the children, as did Jaguar D. Saul. The pacifistic schoolchildren shockingly praised the strength their teachers displayed here as another teacher named Wolf was found badly injured.

He revealed that some of the children started walking off without a word, prompting Saul to chase after them. Another child explained that the others were walking towards the beach, but seemed to be sleepwalking. A panel showing them confirmed this, and saw one of Gunko’s arrows guiding them. Kiba then ordered that a horn be sounded to alert the country, which Saul objected to at first before seeing what Kiba saw and reacting with utter shock.

Focus then shifted to the Underworld, where Loki demanded total freedom if Elbaph was to be unharmed. He then used Ragnir to call down lightning on the Treasure Tree Adam, where Ragnir hit it, setting the Sun Realm ablaze in the process. As the partying Giants rushed to extinguish it, Ange revealed that the kids drew the monsters earlier that day. The issue ended by revealing the Holy Knights as responsible, while Gunko revealed that she feared Nika most in this world.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1143? (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1143 will likely open up with a continued focus on Loki and his opposition in the Underworld given the heavy focus on the Walrus Academy in the last issue. Likewise, fans can expect an explanation from Hajrudin and co about how Loki’s Ragnir works. It should be explained as an ancient weapon with a tease that it has a Devil Fruit power within it.

Chapter 1143 should also see Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji try to spring into action against Loki, but be effortlessly defeated. The issue will likely end with a shift in focus to Figarland Shamrock at Mariejois, revealing the World Government’s true goal in abducting Elbaph’s children.

