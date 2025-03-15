Sakamoto Days anime casts voice of Hell's Paradise's Gabimaru and more

Saturday, March 15, 2025 saw the television Sakamoto Days anime series officially announce four new cast members who appeared in the 11th episode, released on Saturday, March 15. The 11th episode also marked the conclusion of the anime’s first cour, meaning fans can expect to see these new characters again when the anime returns in July 2025.

Ad

The most notable of these new castings for the Sakamoto Days anime series is undoubtedly Chiaki Kobayashi, whose most notable role otherwise is likely as Hell’s Paradise’s Gabimaru. Each of the other three new cast members for the series is also an industry veteran with several notable credits to their respective names.

Sakamoto Days anime streams promotional video for first cour’s finale alongside new cast announcements

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned Chiaki Kobayashi will be joining the Sakamoto Days anime series as the voice of Apart. Also joining the series is Yuko Kaida as Dump, Ryota Takeuchi as Minimalist, and Kosuke Toriumi as Saw.

The most notable prior credits for the latter three are Gintama’s Tsukuyo, The Ancient Magus Bride’s Elias Ainsworth, and Naruto’s Kiba Inuzuka, respectively. As mentioned above, Kobayashi’s most notable role is as Hell’s Paradise’s Gabimaru.

Ad

Alongside the reveal of these new cast members, animation studio TMS Entertainment streamed a preview video for the 11th episode on their official YouTube channel. The video briefly highlights the eponymous protagonist, Taro Sakamoto, and co’s confrontation against Lu Wutang, a member of the antagonistic group known as the Triad. The roughly 30-second preview sees the two groups confront each other in a triad-run casino.

As mentioned above, the Sakamoto Days anime will return in July 2025, with an exact release date yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing. However, the anime will likely maintain the same timeslot it had for its first cour during its second airing.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Information such as whether or not the second cour will get new theme songs has also yet to be revealed. As July draws nearer, fans can expect such news on the second cour in the coming weeks and months.

Masaki Watanabe is directing the television anime adaptation of mangaka Yuto Suzuki’s original manga of the same name at TMS Entertainment. Taku Kishimoto is overseeing the series scripts, with Yo Moriyama serving as the character designer.

Ad

Vaundy performs the first court’s opening theme song of “Hashire Sakamoto,” or “Run, Sakamoto.” The ending theme song is performed by Conton Candy, and is titled “Futsu,” or “Normal.”

The original manga series began as a Jump Giga oneshot titled “Sakamoto” in December 2019. The mainline manga series then launched in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. The series has also spawned a spinoff manga and novel in addition to the television anime.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback