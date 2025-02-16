Solo Leveling season 2 has already put Sakamoto Days anime to shame

The Winter 2024 anime season has sparked an unprecedented debate within the anime community, centered on two simultaneously airing action series: Solo Leveling and Sakamoto Days. What began as routine comparisons between A-1 Pictures' high-budget spectacle and Studio Bridge's more traditional approach has evolved into a broader industry discussion.

The stark contrast between Solo Leveling's cutting-edge animation and Sakamoto Days' conventional style has ignited passionate discourse about production values, artistic choices, and viewer expectations.

The unexpected parallel release of these animes has become a focal point of discussion as the season continues. It examines the growing disparity between lavishly funded productions and mid-tier studio projects while raising critical questions about the nature of successful anime adaptation.

Solo Leveling vs. Sakamoto Days: Animation quality debate sparks fan divide

A debate started when viewers directly compared two anime shows that release new episodes on Saturdays.

A-1 Pictures' Solo Leveling received praise for its production quality, exhilarating action scenes, and faithful portrayal of the original work's distinctive visual aesthetic. The show's continuous production of visually spectacular episodes and its seamless animation and CGI integration during battle sequences also received special recognition.

In contrast, Studio Bridge's adaptation of Sakamoto Days adopted a distinct animation style. Despite preserving the essential narrative components of the manga, the anime chose a more conventional animation style that some fans referred to as "standard" or "conventional."

The disparity between the two series' production qualities was especially apparent during their action scenes, sparking intense debates on social media.

Fan's reaction

The anime community is divided over the comparison between the two series. Solo Leveling fans have praised its high production values, arguing it sets a new standard for action anime.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto Days supporters have defended its artistic approach, emphasizing that animation quality doesn't define enjoyment. Moderate voices criticize these comparisons as unjust, noting funding and artistic aim distinctions.

"It’s so funny that Solo Leveling airs on the same day as Sakamoto Days, because this is how an action anime should look", said one fan.

"Sakamoto days airing the same day as solo leveling is devious work, no motion at all", said another fan.

"Solo Leveling looks 10x better than Sakamoto Days", hyped one fan.

"It never stood a chance sadly that SL opening is waaaay too crazy", hyped another fan.

"Sakamoto Days actually is pretty good yeah I’ll admit the animation is pretty mild but if you can get past it the show itself is actually really good & very enjoyable sold 6/10 (8-9/10 if the animation was as good as solo leveling)", defended one fan.

The debate has also spurred discussions concerning industry inequalities, studio priorities, and the widening divide between high-budget and mid-budget projects. Concerns regarding anime adaptation standards are reflected in the continued division among fans, with some valuing technical excellence while others prioritize storytelling.

Conclusion

Beyond merely comparing two anime series that are released simultaneously, the controversy captures the anime fans' changing tastes and the variety of animation techniques used in contemporary anime production. Even though the debate has occasionally become heated, it has also sparked insightful discussions on animation quality, artistic interpretation, and how companies might successfully adapt the source material.

As the season progresses, this argument is a reminder that the strength of the anime medium is not in conforming to a single definition of "excellent" animation but instead in its diversity of styles and approaches.

