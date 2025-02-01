8 anime dads as strong as Ilhwan Sung from Solo Leveling

In the vast landscape of anime, only a few characters embody the complexity of strength and sacrifice quite like Sung Ilhwan from Solo Leveling. From his humble beginnings as a firefighter to becoming one of Korea's first S-Rank Hunters, Ilhwan's journey represents the ultimate testament to paternal devotion.

Among countless anime dads, his story of receiving divine power, protecting his family, and making the ultimate sacrifice resonates deeply with fans. In this article, we explore eight other remarkable anime dads whose strengths and circumstances parallel Ilhwan's extraordinary legacy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and is listed in no particular order.

Goku, Naruto, and six other anime dads as strong as Ilhwan Sung from Solo Leveling

1) Monkey D. Dragon from One Piece

Monkey D. Dragon as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

As the "World's Worst Criminal" and leader of the Revolutionary Army, Dragon stands against the corrupt World Government in One Piece. Like Ilhwan’s transition in Solo Leveling from firefighter to legendary hunter, Dragon abandoned his former life to lead a global resistance movement. Both anime dads share not just tremendous power, but also the burden of separation from their children for a greater cause.

Dragon's goal to overthrow the oppressive World Government keeps him from his son Luffy, much like how Ilhwan’s divine mission separated him from Jinwoo. Their strength comes with heavy responsibilities that force them to remain distant from their families despite their deep parental love.

2) Naruto Uzumaki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Naruto's journey mirrors Ilhwan’s. Both anime dads started from modest positions—Ilhwan as a firefighter and Naruto as an outcast jinchūriki—before reaching the pinnacle of their respective power systems. In Boruto, Naruto faces the challenge of protecting not just his village but the entire ninja world while trying to be present for his children.

Similar to Ilhwan’s merciful nature shown in Solo Leveling when he spares Hwang Dongsoo, Naruto consistently demonstrates compassion, even while wielding immense power through Six Paths Sage Mode and Kurama’s chakra. The two characters' strength serves not only their families but their entire communities.

3) Igneel Dragneel from Fairy Tail

Igneel and Natsu as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

As the Fire Dragon King and Natsu's adoptive father, Igneel shares Ilhwan’s fateful encounter with higher powers in Solo Leveling. Both anime dads have extraordinary abilities and were on missions that would ultimately separate them from their children.

In Fairy Tail, Igneel’s role extends beyond being just a parent—he’s one of the dragons who helped seal Acnologia’s power by residing within the Dragon Slayers. Just as Ilhwan was trapped in dungeons for ten years, Igneel sealed himself within Natsu, making similar sacrifices for the greater good. Their strength came with the price of absence, yet their love for their children never diminished.

4) Minato Namikaze from Naruto Shippuden

Minato Namikaze as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Known as the Yellow Flash of the Leaf, the Fourth Hokage’s story particularly resonates with Ilhwan’s sacrifice in Solo Leveling. Both anime dads achieved legendary status in their respective worlds—Ilhwan as an S-Rank Hunter and Minato as the youngest Hokage in history. Minato’s development of the Flying Thunder God Technique and the Rasengan showcased his genius, much like Ilhwan’s rise to S-Rank status.

Like Ilhwan’s final mission from the Rulers, Minato’s last act involved divine intervention through the Reaper Death Seal to save not just his son Naruto, but the entire Hidden Leaf Village. Their greatest displays of strength came through acts of sacrifice for their children's futures.

5) Goku from the Dragon Ball series

Goku as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As Earth’s greatest defender and a Saiyan raised on Earth, Goku shares Ilhwan’s experience of receiving power from higher beings in Solo Leveling. Both these anime dads left ordinary lives behind when confronted with extraordinary circumstances. Throughout the Dragon Ball series, Goku’s constant pursuit of greater strength leads him to divine training under King Kai, Whis, and even the Grand Priest.

Like Ilhwan, who spent time trapped in dungeons, Goku often finds himself separated from his family due to his power and responsibilities, whether while training in the Other World or fighting universal threats. Meanwhile, these characters' strength continues to grow through divine intervention and personal determination.

6) Ging Freecss from Hunter x Hunter

Ging Freecss as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

As a Double-Star Hunter and a former member of the Zodiacs in Hunter x Hunter, Ging parallels Ilhwan in Solo Leveling with their exceptional hunting abilities and separation from their children. Both anime dads rose to legendary status in their respective hunting communities, though Ilhwan’s recognition came posthumously.

Ging’s role in discovering the Dark Continent and his position as one of the top Nen users in the world mirrors Ilhwan’s S-Rank status. However, unlike Ilhwan’s unwilling separation, Ging chose his path of exploration and discovery, yet both fathers’ strength and absence shaped their sons into remarkable hunters.

7) Isshin Kurosaki from Bleach

Isshin as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Former captain of the 10th Division of the Gotei 13, Isshin’s story closely mirrors Ilhwan’s path of secret mission and divine power in Solo Leveling. Both anime dads lived double lives, protecting their families while carrying out sacred duties. In Bleach, Isshin sacrificed his Shinigami powers to save Masaki, just as Ilhwan sacrificed everything for his mission from the Rulers.

Much like Ilhwan’s status as an unrecognized S-Rank Hunter, Isshin concealed his true power as a Shinigami captain while living as a seemingly ordinary clinic doctor. Both the fathers' strength served their respective families and higher purposes, forcing them to balance divine responsibilities with paternal duties.

8) Hanma Yujiro from Baki

Hanma Yujiro as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Known as "The Ogre" and the strongest creature on Earth in the Baki Hanma series, Yujiro’s raw power matches Ilhwan’s S-Rank capabilities in Solo Leveling. While both possess overwhelming strength, their approaches to power couldn’t be more different. Where Ilhwan shows mercy to Dongsoo and protects innocent bystanders, Yujiro embraces destruction and dominance, viewing the entire world as his enemy.

His role as the ultimate antagonist in his son, Baki's life stands in stark contrast to Ilhwan’s protective nature. He wishes that Baki becomes as strong as him just to enjoy a challenging fight between them. These anime dads represent opposite approaches to overwhelming power—Ilhwan’s protective, selfless use versus Yujiro’s dominant, self-serving application.

Conclusion

Sung Ilhwan as seen in the manga (Image via D&C Media)

The legacy of Solo Leveling’s Sung Ilhwan endures through these powerful anime dads, each reflecting different aspects of his journey. From his humble beginnings as a firefighter to his rise as an S-Rank Hunter, and from his divine mission to his ultimate sacrifice, Ilhwan’s story encompasses themes that resonate throughout anime.

While each of these fathers wields tremendous strength, their true power lies in how they use it—whether protecting their families, serving higher purposes, or shaping the next generation. Like Ilhwan, they remind viewers that the greatest strength often comes with the heaviest burdens, and true power lies not just in ability, but in the wisdom to use it justly.

