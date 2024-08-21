Why did Masaki lose her powers in Bleach? Explained

Masaki Kurosaki, an Echt Quincy and the wife of Isshin Kurosaki played a crucial yet tragic role in the Bleach universe. As the mother of Ichigo, Karin, and Yuzu Kurosaki, Masaki was the last surviving member of her family, taken in by the Ishida family before her life intertwined with Isshin's.

Her untimely death at the hands of the Hollow, Grand Fisher, left a profound impact on Ichigo, but the true cause of her demise lay deeper. Masaki lost her Quincy powers due to the Auswählen, a deadly selection process initiated by Yhwach, the progenitor of the Quincy.

Yhwach absorbed the powers of Quincy's population he deemed impure, including those of mixed blood like Masaki. Stripped of her abilities, Masaki was rendered defenseless against Grand Fisher, leading to her tragic death. This event not only explained Masaki’s loss of powers but also shaped Ichigo’s path as a protector.

Why Masaki lost her powers in Bleach, explained

Isshin Kurosaki as shown in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In episode 22 of the Bleach anime, Isshin reveals the truth about Masaki Kurosaki's death. Yhwach, the progenitor of the Quincy, conducted a process called Auswählen, to reclaim the powers of Quincy, whom he deemed impure.

Yhwach's ability to distribute parts of his soul to others extends to forcibly reclaiming those powers when necessary. Nine years before the main events of the story, Yhwach used this technique to regain his strength during his revival.

Yhwach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This included Quincies with mixed blood, such as Masaki. During the Auswählen, Yhwach forcefully absorbed the powers of these selected Quincy, including Masaki. The process involves selecting Quincy whom he considers unworthy or impure and then absorbing their powers to make them his own. This redistribution of power is fatal, especially for those who are already weak or have lesser spiritual power.

However, the true nature of the Auswählen is a form of power redistribution. The power taken from Quincy deemed unnecessary is collected and then redistributed to those whom Yhwach considers more deserving or in need of greater strength. Those on the receiving end of this process are reborn with enhanced powers, making them significantly stronger.

While weaker Quincy dies instantly when their powers are absorbed, those with higher Reiryoku, such as the Sternritter and Masaki Kurosaki, have been known to survive the process, albeit in a weakened state. In Masaki's case, the loss of her powers during the battle with Grand Fisher rendered her defenseless, leading to her tragic death.

Bleach: How Yhwach is responsible for Masaki's death

Masaki's Quincy powers were stolen by Yhwach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Masaki was married to Isshin and had three children, Ichigo, Karin, and Yuzu. When Ichigo was 9 years old, a Hollow named Grand Fisher targeted him. Grand Fisher had a unique ability to lure in Humans with high spiritual energy by using the forms of those he had previously devoured.

On that fateful day, Grand Fisher's lure took the shape of a woman about to jump into a rushing river. Unable to distinguish between Souls and living Humans at the time, young Ichigo ran toward the woman to help.

Masaki died while protecting Kurosaki from Grand Fisher (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sensing the danger, Masaki immediately followed to protect her son. However, she was powerless during the encounter. This was because Yhwach had stolen her abilities through the Auswählen, which drained her Quincy powers as he deemed her impure.

Stripped of her powers, Masaki was defenseless against the Hollow’s attack. In her effort to save Ichigo, she tragically lost her life. This event had a profound impact on Ichigo, shaping his path as a protector and warrior in the years to come.

Final thoughts

In Bleach anime, Masaki Kurosaki lost her Quincy powers due to Yhwach's Auswählen, a selection process that drained the abilities of impure Quincy. This left her defenseless against the Hollow Grand Fisher, leading to her tragic death. The loss of her powers and life profoundly impacted her son Ichigo, shaping his destiny as a protector.

