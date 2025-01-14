10 Solo Leveling characters who would be pro video game players in real life

There are strong hunters and creatures with amazing abilities that surpass human limitations in the Solo Leveling universe. These characters possess qualities that could easily transfer into the competitive arena of professional video gaming, whether it be strength, quick reflexes, or strategic acumen. In their universe, they fight terrifying enemies and save the planet, but in ours, it is simple to see them winning tournaments, leading teams, or even changing whole game genres.

From the stealthy and strategic Sung Jin-Woo to the sheer determination of Yoo Jin-Ho, every character brings a unique flavor that could make them legendary in the gaming scene. Some excel in tactical thinking, while others rely on raw instinct and precision. Together, they form a roster of players who could dominate games ranging from FPS titles to MMORPGs.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

Sung Jin-Woo, Beru, and 8 other Solo Leveling characters who would be pro video game players in real life

1) Sung Jin-Woo

Solo Leveling Arise is a good game, but not without its flaws (Image via Netmarble)

Sung Jin-Woo would be a star in any genre of video games due to his agility, accuracy, and versatility. He would excel in strategy-heavy games like League of Legends or Dota 2 because of his ability to assess his opponents and outmaneuver them. Beyond tactics, he would be an invincible force in first-person shooters (CS:GO, Valorant), where split-second decisions can make or break a match, due to his composed manner under duress.

Jin-Woo's work ethic is demonstrated by his self-made strength, which in gaming requires constant practice to master even the tiniest mechanics. In fighting games like Street Fighter or Tekken, where understanding an opponent's motions and reacting quickly is crucial, his combat experience would likely give him the advantage. In team-based sports, his innate leadership abilities could make him an excellent shot-caller, inspiring his team to crucial wins.

2) Beru

Beru as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Beru would excel at fast-paced games like Call of Duty or Apex Legends due to his quick reactions and savagery. His playstyle would overwhelm opponents with unwavering aggression and the ability to respond quickly to threats. Beru’s precision and control, shown in combat, would translate into near-perfect aim and tracking in FPS games, making him a nightmare for any adversary.

Additionally, Beru’s competitive spirit and refusal to back down would make him a crowd favorite. His relentless nature might lead him to favor high-risk, high-reward strategies, making every match he plays a spectacle. Beru’s communication skills, honed in battle as a loyal subordinate, would also allow him to synergize well in team settings.

3) Cha Hae-In

Cha Hae-In as seen in the Solo Leveling trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Cha Hae-In would be a formidable force in tactical shooters like Rainbow Six Siege or Valorant thanks to her meticulous attitude and focused approach. Her keen intuition and ability to notice even the smallest changes in her surroundings could prove invaluable for identifying adversaries and anticipating their next moves. Cha would excel as either a sniper or a player skilled in clutching critical rounds due to her timing and accuracy.

Along with her mechanical prowess, Cha Hae-In would excel under pressure, especially at crucial match points, thanks to her cool-headedness. She would be a dynamic player who easily adjusts to various situations due to her balanced playstyle, which combines aggression and caution. Her experience as an elite hunter would translate into a deep understanding of team dynamics and strategy.

4) Thomas Andre

Thomas Andre as seen in the Solo Leveling webcomic (Image via Kakao)

In games like Overwatch or Fortnite, where a dominant presence can change the outcome of a battle, Thomas Andre would stand out due to his physical power and aggressive demeanor. Known in the Solo Leveling universe for his brutal power, Andre would thrive as a tank or bruiser in a MOBA like League of Legends, rushing into battle and making room for his teammates.

Andre would be a crowd favorite due to his recklessness and propensity to charge into danger headfirst. However, he might also be prone to overextending due to his rage, leading to exciting yet risky gameplay moments. His ability to bounce back quickly would make him a strong opponent in any competitive setting.

5) Liu Zhigang

Liu Zhigang (image via Chugong, DUBU)

Due to his shrewdness and versatility, Liu Zhigang would excel at strategy games like Civilization or Starcraft II. His ability to stay one step ahead of his rivals and devise creative strategies would make him a legend in these genres. As one of the best hunters in Solo Leveling, Liu's self-assurance would allow him to make daring maneuvers that surprise his opponents.

Liu would excel in various games because of his well-rounded combat style, which includes knowing when to attack and when to defend. His charisma and leadership abilities would make him an ideal captain for any esports team, motivating his players to achieve greater things. His calculated demeanor would ensure that even under pressure, he remains a beacon of stability.

6) Go Gun-Hee

Go Gun-Hee as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Despite his age, Go Gun-Hee’s wisdom and strategic mindset would make him a formidable chess or turn-based strategy player. His ability to see the bigger picture and think moves ahead would give him an edge in games like XCOM or Hearthstone. Go’s experience as a leader would also enable him to be an excellent team strategist, guiding his squad to victory with precision calls and well-executed plans.

Go Gun-Hee would excel in long matches or competitions where mental stamina is crucial due to his composed and patient manner. His ability to assess opponents and adapt his approach accordingly would establish him as one of the scene's brightest players, ensuring consistent victories.

7) Igris

Igris as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Igris would be a perfect fit for games like Dark Souls or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice because of his skill with a blade and his methodical fighting style. He would excel in challenging, high-skill games that require time and accuracy due to his ability to predict and counter his opponents' movements. Igris’s composed demeanor would allow him to remain unfazed even during the most difficult encounters.

In multiplayer games, Igris’s disciplined and team-oriented approach would make him an invaluable ally. His loyalty and focus would shine in cooperative settings, ensuring his team executes strategies flawlessly. His dedication to self-improvement would drive him to master every aspect of the games he plays.

8) Yoo Jin-Ho

Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in Solo Leveling episode 5 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yoo Jin-Ho’s unyielding determination and underdog spirit would make him a fan favorite in esports. Jin-Ho would be a strong competitor despite not having the innate talent of others because he is prepared to work hard and learn from his failures. In games like Rocket League or Minecraft, where ingenuity and perseverance can lead to amazing plays, he would thrive.

Jin-Ho would also be a popular streamer or content creator due to his upbeat demeanor. He would become a symbol of perseverance and hard work in the gaming industry thanks to his journey of continuous progress and engaging interactions with fans.

9) Ashborn

Ashborn (Image via D&C Media)

Ashborn would be a transcendent force in almost any game due to his vast power and wisdom as the King of the Dead in Solo Leveling. He would conquer games like Total War or Chess thanks to his unparalleled foresight and strategic genius. Ashborn would be an unmatched tactician due to his ability to read his opponents and control the battlefield.

In competitive gaming, Ashborn’s calm and authoritative presence would command respect from his peers. He would become a legendary player and mentor because of his capacity to instill devotion and trust in his team. Even in the most difficult situations, his unmatched focus and command of intricate tactics would ensure success.

10) Hwang Dong-Su

Hwang Dongsoo as seen in the manhwa (Image via DUBU/Chu Gong)

High-octane games like Call of Duty or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds would naturally suit Hwang Dong-Su's aggressive playstyle and fiery disposition. His ruthlessness and willingness to take chances would keep fans on the edge of their seats, resulting in a volatile yet thrilling playstyle. Dong-Su would be a formidable opponent who never gives up, thanks to his unwavering will to succeed.

However, Dong-Su's impatience and impetuosity could occasionally lead to conflicts with teammates or careless choices. Nevertheless, he would be a great asset to any squad due to his indisputable talent and capacity for clutch performances. His fierce desire to be the best would ensure he remains a powerful force in the gaming industry.

Conclusion

The world of Solo Leveling is filled with characters who embody the qualities of top-tier gamers: quick thinking, precision, teamwork, and unrelenting determination. From Sung Jin-Woo’s strategic genius to Yoo Jin-Ho’s unwavering support, each character brings something unique to the table. If these hunters ever traded their weapons for controllers, the esports world wouldn’t know what hit it.

