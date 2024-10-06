8 Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach

Ever since the anime community was introduced to the anime adaptation of Chugong's magnum opus, fans on social media tried to come up with hypothetical crossovers between the Solo Leveling Hunters and characters from other popular anime series. One that is massively popular among fans is a crossover between the worlds of Solo Leveling and Bleach, which offers several thrilling matchups and concepts.

Both universes are filled with formidable fighters, powerful abilities, enthralling battles, and complex hierarchies of power. On one hand, Bleach revolves around Soul Reapers (also known as Shinigami), who act as enforcers sharing similar supernatural powers. Each of them wields their own Zanpakuto, aka soul-cutting supernatural swords that are the manifestation of their owners' power.

On the other hand, Solo Leveling revolves around Hunters—human warriors who possess magical abilities and powers to battle monsters inside Dungeons. Over the course of the series, there have been several Hunters in Solo Leveling whose strength and versatility make them ideal candidates for the role of Soul Reapers in Bleach. With that in mind, let us look at the 8 Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal Soul Reapers.

8 Solo Leveling Hunters who would be perfect as a Soul Reaper in Bleach

1) Sung Jin-Woo

Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach - Sung Jin-Woo (image via Chugong, DUBU)

Sung Jin-Woo being the ideal candidate for being a Soul Reaper shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, especially since he reached godlike levels of power by the end of the Solo Leveling series.

As the Shadow Monarch, Jin-Woo commands an entire army of elite shadow soldiers, who can go up against some of the strongest beings in the Solo Leveling universe.

Apart from his ability of summoning and controlling shadows, Jin-Woo is effectively immortal, has immeasurable strength, speed, durability, and an infinite reserve of mana, making him essentially an untouchable god in his series. Therefore, it would be fair to assume that in the Bleach Universe, Sung Jin-Woo would certainly be a high-ranking, or even a Captain-Class Soul Reaper.

2) Sung Il-Hwan

Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach - Sung Il-Hwan (image via Chugong, DUBU)

Sung Jin-Woo's father, Sung Il-Hwan, is also a perfect candidate to be a Soul Reaper in Bleach. His immense strength, speed, experience in battle, resilience, and adaptability make him ideal to be a high-ranking Soul Reaper, or maybe even a Captain.

Given that he was shown to be powerful enough to take on two Monarchs in battle at the same time, there's no denying that Sung Il-Hwan as a Soul Reaper would be a force to be reckoned with.

3) Sung Suho

Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach - Sung Suho (image via Chugong, DUBU)

Despite not officially being a Hunter, Sung Jin-Woo's son, Sung Suho, is one of the strongest humans in the Solo Leveling universe, with the potential to surpass even his father one day. As the son of the Shadow Monarch, Suho inherited a remarkable amount of power from Jin-Woo.

In fact, in the Solo Leveling side stories, Sung Suho went up against and defeated the entirety of Sung Jin-Woo's army of shadow soldiers and grew powerful enough to the point where the only one who could stop him was Jin-Woo himself. Therefore, in the Bleach universe, even if Suho started off as a lieutenant, he could work his way up to Captain status in no time.

4) Thomas Andre

Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach - Thomas Andre (image via Chugong, DUBU)

Thomas Andre is a muscular powerhouse and one of the strongest Hunters in the world of Solo Leveling, who gave even Sung Jin-Woo a run for his money, albeit for a short amount of time. As such, he could easily translate into the world of Bleach as a Soul Reaper due to his overwhelming physical power.

Thomas Andre could even rise to Captain status much like Kenpachi Zaraki, as he thrives in close-range combat as well, using his immense strength to overwhelm his opponents.

5) Liu Zhigang

Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach - Liu Zhigang (image via Chugong, DUBU)

In Solo Leveling, Liu Zhigang is one of the strongest Hunters in the world after Sung Jin-Woo. Due to his immense strength and speed, expert swordsmanship, and mastery in martial arts, he would certainly excel as a Captain in the Bleach Universe, especially in combat-heavy divisions.

6) Christopher Reed

Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach - Christopher Reed (image via Chugong, DUBU)

While the full extent of his abilities was never explored in the manhwa, Christopher Reed was undoubtedly one of the strongest Hunters in the world, as he ranked third as a Nation Level Hunter. As the vessel of a Ruler, he certainly is powerful enough to be a high-ranking officer or perhaps even a Captain within the Gotei 13.

7) Go Gunhee

Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach - Go Gunhee (image via Chugong, DUBU)

As the former head of the Hunter Association and the vessel of a Ruler, Go Gunhee was one of the strongest Hunters in Solo Leveling. Although his old age prevented him from using the full extent of his power, Gunhee was still powerful enough to take on the Frost Monarch in battle. As a Soul Reaper in Bleach, Gunhee could take on a senior captain role, like Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto.

8) Cha Hae-In

Solo Leveling Hunters who would be ideal as Soul Reapers in Bleach - Cha Hae-In (image via A-1 Pictures)

As a S-Rank Hunter, Cha Hae-In is a formidable fighter who is known for her precise and deadly swordsmanship and was even able to defeat one of Jin-Woo's most powerful shadow soldiers, Igris, in combat. Her sharp fighting style and keen instincts would make her an ideal and skilled Captain within the Gotei 13.

Final Thoughts

The aforementioned Solo Leveling Hunters have proven themselves over the course of the series to be some of the most capable and formidable fighters in the world. While this list is purely hypothetical, each of these characters' greatest skills and abilities makes them perfectly suitable for the role of protecting the balance between worlds as a Soul Reaper, if they were to step into the world of Bleach.

