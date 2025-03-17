Crunchyroll brings Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon to Indian theatres

On Monday, March 17, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that it has acquired the theatrical rights for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon in India. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the film to theaters in India on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8, written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, is a Japanese manga series serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since July 2020. The manga series was later picked up for anime adaptation by Production I.G. Following the first season aired in April 2024, the anime is set to release an omnibus film.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon to release in April 2025 in India

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Monday, March 17, 2025, Crunchyroll announced that it has acquired the theatrical rights for the monster-sized omnibus movie Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon in India. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the film to theatres in India on Friday, April 11, 2025. The movie will be available to watch in Japanese with English subtitles.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon movie will feature a high-action condensed recap of the television anime's first season. In addition, the movie will also give fans an exclusive new original never-before-seen episode, "Hoshina's Day Off."

Ad

Soshiro Hoshina as seen in the Kaiju No. 8 anime (Image via Production I.G)

It is to be noted that unlike other omnibus films that give fans a recap of the previous season and an exclusive look at the first episode of the next season, "Hoshina's Day Off" will not be part of the second season. It is a special episode added to the omnibus movie coming to theaters.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon will also debut a new ending theme song, “Invincible,” performed by American pop rock band OneRepublic.

What is the "Hoshina's Day Off" special episode about?

Soshiro Hoshina, Reno Ichikawa, and Iharu Furuhashi as seen in the visual (Image via Production I.G)

As per the synopsis provided by the Kaiju No. 8 anime, the special episode will focus on holidays. They are a brief period of respite for the defense force members. However, Reno Ichikawa, who has forgotten how to spend his days off due to being too engrossed in training, senses something unusual about Soshiro Hoshina.

Ad

The Third Division's Vice-Captain was also having a day off. Thus, Reno Ichikawa decided to spend his day off following his senior all day with Iharu Furuhashi. However, things soon start to move in an unexpected direction.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback