Why is Reno Ichikawa so strong in Kaiju No. 8? Explained

One of the most beloved characters in Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 manga and anime series is Reno Ichikawa, who plays a sidekick-like role opposite hero Kafka Hibino. Reasons for the community’s en masse adoration for Ichikawa range, but a common point is how far he’s come as a fighter in his efforts to be someone Kafka can depend on.

However, this sudden transformation has left many Kaiju No. 8 fans asking “why is Reno Ichikawa so strong” as the manga has continued showing his improvements. Reno’s strength comes from a combination of incredible natural talent, his devotion to getting stronger for Kafka’s sake, and his compatibility with and use of Numbers Weapon 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Reno’s skills and abilities in Kaiju No. 8

To fully answer the question of “why is Reno Ichikawa so strong in Kaiju No. 8,” it’s best to fully explore the skills and abilities that directly impact his strength. Firstly, Reno has always been characterized as an especially strong troop member. Soshiro Hoshina has said he has the potential to become a captain, while Fourth Division Captain Jugo Ogata calls Reno a prodigy. Iharu Furuhashi also noticed Reno’s incredible natural strength and potential, and also his drive.

While Reno’s main motivation for joining the Kaiju Defense Force prior to meeting Kafka isn’t fully fleshed out, being able to help Kafka becomes his main motivation after they meet. Some of the most pivotal points of Reno’s development as both a character and soldier hinge on this devotion. The most blatant example is his choice to voluntarily go train with the Fourth Division after the assault by Kaiju No. 10 on the Third Division’s headquarters, Tachikawa Base.

Thus, although this devotion doesn’t inherently make him stronger, it motivates him to train and make choices which will lead him to become stronger. Easily the most notable result of this motivation guiding him is his acquiring of Numbers Weapon 6. With it, Reno adapts the late Kaiju No. 6’s powers of cryokinesis.

Reno's growth in strength throughout Kaiju No. 8 is swift, but reasonable (Image via Production I.G)

He’s likewise able to release high amounts of ice and freezing energy from his body, used for offense, defense, and support. He can freeze enemies with a simple touch of his hand, and is also strong enough to freeze an entire horde of Daikaiju with just one attack. Reno’s suit also includes freezing rounds for his rifle, and can allow him to stick to his surroundings by releasing ice from his feet. Reno is also one of Kaiju No. 8’s most skilled marksmen.

However, the Numbers Weapon 6 also has another effect on Reno in combat. It can negatively influence his behavior at times, forcing him to fight in an out of control manner due to the immense sense of responsibility he feels while wearing it. He’ll likewise even go to the lengths of tearing his own muscles and breaking his own bones to achieve victory, which obviously elevates his strength to another level.

In summation

The answer to the question of “why is Reno Ichikawa so strong” lies in two main areas. The first of these deals with Reno Ichikawa as a character, with the series immediately establishing him as a prodigy-level talent with tons of potential and fast growth. His dedication to Kafka Hibino and the subsequent motivation he has to be strong enough for Kafka to rely on him also comes into play here.

The second is his mastery of Numbers Weapon 6, which gives him incredibly powerful cryokinetic abilities and skills. While inherently strong, Reno has also trained hard in order to draw out the full potential of this incredibly powerful tool. All of these areas combine to help make Reno as strong as he is in the manga currently.

