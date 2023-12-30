Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100 is set to release on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. With Reno Ichikawa’s shocking appearance in the final moments of the previous issue, it seems there is once again a faint glimmer of hope for Mina Ashiro’s survival. Likewise, fans are desperate to learn whether or not next chapter sees Kaiju No. 9’s fight with Kafka Hibino begin.

Unfortunately, there was no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100 sets up a likely focus on Reno Ichikawa while Kafka heads to Mina’s location

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100 is set to arrive at 12 am JST on Thursday, January 4, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Thursday, January 4, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Friday, January 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Friday, January 5, 2024

Chapter 99 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 99 began with Kafka Hibino, still in his transformed state, continuing his seemingly pointless struggle against the monsters which Kaiju No. 9 summoned. He thought to himself that he needs to hurry and get to No. 9 and Mina Ashiro, but was instead told to head to Tachikawa immediately since he alone lacks the power to defeat No. 9. He agreed, but found himself unable to move as he became terrified thinking of the seemingly inevitable deaths set to come.

Akira Kurusu was then seen commenting on how troops and civilians alike are losing morale because of No. 9’s livestream. He added that if they see Mina dying, they’ll completely lose their will to fight. Kaiju No. 9 then mocked humanity for being unable to let things go and losing what’s most important as a result. After saying this, he swallowed up Mina Ashiro for good, beginning the countdown to her eventual absorption and death.

Other soldiers began begging Kafka to forget about them and go to Mina, saying that if they lose her it’s all over. He agreed and began moving, but stopped when he began sensing a truly massive monster signature. As he watched the horizon, a wind blew and froze the nearby monsters and area. The chapter ended with the reveal that Reno Ichikawa had done this, seemingly having mastered the No. 6 weapons suit as he appeared and told Kafka to move forward.

What to expect (speculative)

While Reno Ichikawa’s return does set Kafka up to go to Mina without any worry, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100 likely won’t focus on Kafka’s journey to Mina and No. 9’s location. Instead, focus on Ichikawa and what he was up to during the war thus far will likely be what the next issue in the series covers.

This will also set up an exciting battle for Ichikawa in the form of him taking on all of the mega monsters No. 9 summoned alone. Likewise, with Ichikawa’s power seemingly teased as being massive, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 100 seems set to be an exciting entry into the series indeed.

