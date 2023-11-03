Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 is set to release on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Kaiju No. 9’s true objective having finally been revealed, it’s seemingly a race against time to give Mina Ashiro the support she needs before she’s captured and absorbed.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. This article will break down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 and speculate on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 puts Mina Ashiro in deadly danger as Kaiju No. 9 prepares to fight and absorb her

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, November 10, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, November 10, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Friday, November 10, 2023

Chapter 96 recap

Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro's journey seems set to end in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 (Image via Shueisha)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 96 began with celebrations by citizens and soldiers alike over Mina Ashiro’s victory, seemingly signaling the end of the Second Wave attacks. Kafka Hibino reminisced over how far Mina had come, seemingly using it as motivation to finally catch up to her. However, this celebration was cut short as Kaiju No. 9 hopped on a video broadcast, claiming they underperformed and that he had won this fight in the end.

He said that all that remained was to claim “that power” for himself, walking toward what appeared to be a different version of No. 14 which glowed white. He called the fighters who destroyed the other numbered Kaiju the most destructive powers in the entire Defense Force as the corpse of No. 14 began spiking with an energy surge.

Kaiju No. 9 then revealed his plan to take “her power” and claim victory for himself, as the body of No. 14 opened up before him to reveal a portal. The corpse of No. 14 before Mina did the same, with No. 9 stepping through and saying they should put an end to this. The chapter ended by marking the start of a new story arc for the series, entitled The Final Wave.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With No. 9’s grand plan finally revealed, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 will likely see Mina Ashiro begin to fight her true enemy for this war while other Defense Force members race to her position. While all capable fighters will likely be seen going to help her, it’s Kafka Hibino who should be the first to actually arrive and be of any significant assistance.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 should also see No. 9’s grand plans for Mina’s power at least teased, if not fully revealed outright. This is further supported by the fact that the next arc is called The Final Wave rather than The Third Wave, suggesting that the story’s end could be rapidly approaching. Should No. 9 fully reveal his grand plan in the coming issues, this seems very likely to be the case.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.