Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95 is set to release on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Mina Ashiro set to take center stage in the next issue, fans are excited to finally see the alleged powerhouse strut her stuff and hopefully secure a win against Kaiju No. 14.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for the Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. This article will fully break down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95, and speculate on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95 set to officially begin Mina Ashiro vs Kaiju No. 14

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, October 13, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Thursday, October 12, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, October 13, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, October 13, 2023

Chapter 94 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 began by briefly teasing that Soshiro Hoshina’s fight against Kaiju No. 12 was not yet over, but then quickly establishing that Hoshina and Kaiju No. 10 were indeed victorious. Hoshina passed out saying he was unable to fight further, as the perspective shifted to Soichiro Hoshina learning of his younger brother’s victory. He calls his younger brother reckless before admitting that he was always the best in the family with swords.

Soichiro then said he’d pass on congratulating him since Soshiro hates his guts for how he messed with him as a kid, crying while saying so. He then revealed that Soshiro slowly closed the gap between them each time they fought as kids, which Soichiro tried to stall but ended up accelerating. Orders then came in announcing Soshiro’s victory while also identifying the next area under attack.

Kaiju No. 14 was then shown launching lasers out of each of its 4 mouths, creating a massive ring of destruction as it spun while firing them. Civilians were shown to be terrified in bunkers as soldiers fired at the monster with little to no effect.

Mina Ashiro then gave instructions to the squads, telling them to keep firing. The issue then ended with Ashiro landing on a nearby rooftop while riding a tiger, promising to land her shot on No. 14.

What to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95 is all but guaranteed to begin with a continued focus on Ashiro, who is seemingly up next in the fight focus of the series’ Second Wave arc. More likely than not, however, she’ll struggle briefly at first before eventually figuring out a way through. While this will follow the same pattern prior fights have, her “struggle” period will likely be much shorter than the others due to her status within the series.

When speaking on Kaiju No. 8 chapter 95 in isolation, however, she’s unlikely to make any significant progress in the battle within the upcoming chapter itself. The next release will instead likely see her feel out Kaiju No. 14’s abilities, movements, and attack patterns before diving into an offensive strategy of her own in subsequent issues.

