Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 is set to be released on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following Soshiro Hoshina and Kaiju No. 10’s victory over Kaiju No. 12, fans are excited to see what will hopefully be the start of Kafka Hibino as Kaiju No. 8 versus Kaiju No. 9 in the next issue.

There is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 right now. However, what fans do have is verified release details for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 while speculating on what to expect.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 likely to wrap up Hoshina and No. 10 versus No. 12 before diving into Kafka versus No. 9

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 is set to release at 12:00 am JST on Friday, September 29, 2023. For a vast majority of international readers, this translates to a Thursday, September 28, 2023, local release window.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Thursday, September 28, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, September 29, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30am, Friday, September 29, 2023

Chapter 93 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 93 began with Hoshina and No. 10 trying their one-time strategy for victory against No. 12. They first unleashed 100% of their force and then rushed at No. 12 before bypassing it to grab two short swords from the weapon pods.

Hoshina wielded the two short swords, while the longer blade was given to No. 10’s tail. The two then worked in sync to sever all of No. 12’s limbs, besides its right leg and tail, before debuting a new seventh form that dealt 12 rapid-fire blows on a single concentrated area.

This exposed No. 12’s core, with Hoshina leaping for it to secure victory. However, No. 12 just barely blocked the strike in time with his tail. This prompted a smiling Hoshina to declare that he had actually won, adding that, in the end, playing the middleman truly is what he’s best suited for as a soldier.

It was then revealed that the severed tail of No. 10 was flying through the air with the sword still attached, stabbing No. 12’s core from the back.

What to expect (speculative)

With No. 12 finally defeated, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 will almost certainly begin with a focus on the aftermath of the battle in terms of Hoshina’s own body and health. This will also likely lead to a conversation between him and No. 10, cementing their newfound camaraderie while also still showing them to be somewhat at odds with each other philosophically.

From here, fans can expect Kaiju No. 8 chapter 94 to shift focus to Kafka Hibino, who will likely take on Kaiju No. 9 before the issue’s end. While their fight is not likely to begin in the upcoming release, fans can at least expect the two to find each other in the final pages.

