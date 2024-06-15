Kaiju No. 8 episode 10: Kafka's secret revealed as Tachikawa base is saved

After some unfortunate developments in the raid on Tachikawa base, fans were greatly concerned for how Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 would ultimately resolve this battle. Officially released on Saturday, June 15, 2024, fans were relieved to see that Soshiro Hoshina, with some help from Mina Ashiro and Kikoru Shinomiya, was able to defeat the now Daikaiju.

However, its intelligence led to it having a backup plan which set up the end of Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 to focus on the final moments of the Third Division. Thankfully, they were able to counteract this backup plan and save everyone, but this could only be done with a major sacrifice from Kafka Hibino.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 sees Kafka give up on his dreams to save his newfound friends

Brief episode recap

Trending

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 sees Hoshina struggle against his Daikaiju opponent (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 began with Kafka Hibino running to Soshiro Hoshina’s location as he sensed that something had changed with the Kaiju he was facing. Meanwhile, Hoshina was shown being able to dodge just fine, but unable to deal any serious damage. However, at that moment, Hoshina began to overheat due to using his maximum release.

This meant he had one minute left at best, with his Kaiju enemy commanding several wyvern-types to chase after and attack him. After losing them and the Kaiju, Hoshina tried to execute a sneak attack from a building but was unsuccessful and sustained serious damage. His maximum release was then automatically shut off, prompting a flashback focused on Hoshina to begin.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 saw a young Hoshina being told by his father to give up on joining the Defense Force, saying he’d have been labeled a prodigy 200 years ago, but the era of blades is now over. In the present, Hoshina stood up and said he was fine, wondering what he could do without his maximum release.

Hoshina is quickly overwhelmed by the Daikaiju in Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 (Image via Production I.G)

He then asked for a status update on the general base, which revealed things to be going well. Hoshina then decided he had to keep fighting, doing everything he could but unfortunately proving it ineffective. As he was attacked by more exploding wyvern-types, the flashback continued, showing Hoshina’s dad telling him that his low unleashed combat power for firearms is why he should give up.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 then saw the flashback advance, revealing that one of Hoshina’s former commanding officers told him the same. However, it was revealed that when he met Mina Ashiro, she told him she needed his help instead of telling him to give up. She explained that she was the opposite of him to the point where she won’t even use kitchen knives, asking him to clear a path for her when it was time to shoot her foe.

A clearly moved Hoshina silently reacted to this, while in the present, he continued to spam all of his named attacks until he was caught by the Kaiju. Kafka, who had arrived at this moment, was pained by seeing Hoshina in trouble, deciding he had to transform to save him. Reno Ichikawa tried talking him out of it, but Kafka began his transformation anyway.

Ichikawa tries to stop Kafka from acting rashly in Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 (Image via Production I.G)

However, before he fully committed, Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 saw Mina Ashiro return to the Tachikawa base and begin attacking the Kaiju Hoshina was fighting. However, the Kaiju was shown as still being able to regenerate from and dodge Mina’s attacks, prompting Hoshina to begin targeting its legs to make it less mobile.

Kikoru Shinomiya then arrived at that moment, trying to use her axe on the Kaiju but failing. Hoshina told her to target the areas he opened up for her with his own blades, which worked tremendously well. However, Shinomiya herself then overheated, but they had done enough as Mina now had the perfect line of sight to expose and shoot the core. The rest of the Third Division then began supporting Mina in any way they could to keep her shot clear.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 saw Hoshina specifically play a huge role here by keeping the Kaiju occupied but was eventually cornered and about to be eaten. However, at that moment, Mina raised her unleashed combat power to 96%, with Hoshina telling the Kaiju he picked the wrong people to mess with as Mina fired her shot and destroyed its core.

Expand Tweet

The entirety of the Third Division then began resting and recovering from the attack, with Kafka shown to be sobbing at how this truly was the Defense Force he wanted to be in since he was a kid. He said he wanted to stand alongside Mina, Kikoru, and Hoshina one day, while Ichikawa made fun of him for crying before saying they were just getting started.

However, Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 then saw a massive cluster of wyvern-type Kaiju, ordered to turn themselves into a massive Yoju bomb by the Kaiju’s last scream. The size of the impact was estimated to be the same as a nuclear bomb, prompting Mina to tell the others to evacuate. However, Hoshina recognized there was no time, as the Kaiju they just defeated taunted them by saying this fight was a draw.

This prompted Kafka to run past Mina and co, with the others calling out to him saying there’s nothing he could do. Hoshina then questioned how he was moving so fast with 1% combat power, while Kafka transformed and revealed himself as Kaiju No. 8 in front of the entire Third Division. A shocked Hoshina said he knew something was wrong, but he liked Kafka so much that he deliberately ignored the possibility.

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 saw Kafka mentally apologize to Hoshina, Kikoru, Ichikawa, and the others, emphatically doing so for Mina. As he said this, Mina seemed shocked, with Kafka then charging up his energy and preparing to save Tachikawa base. He then flew into the air and charged at the bomb, declaring he was an officer of the Third Division too and it was now his turn to give it everything he had to save Tachikawa base.

His punch sent the bomb flying up into the atmosphere as he came crashing back down to Earth. The bomb detonated in the air and still damaged the Tachikawa base area heavily, but everyone was able to survive thanks to Kafka’s efforts. Meanwhile, Kafka stood still and said he was too old to be pulling stunts like that. Mina then approached him and while calling him Kaiju No. 8, said that she was taking him into custody as the episode ended.

In review

Expand Tweet

One of the most well-executed aspects of Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 is the constant back and forth between hope and despair, leaving viewers in total suspense. Even the “happy” ending fans get at the installment’s conclusion is marred by Kafka’s sacrifice, which seemingly has him set for execution or worse.

The episode also does a fantastic job of emphasizing how blurred the lines are for the Third Division now with respect to who or what Kafka really is. The reactions of Mina and Hoshina specifically show this best, with the former even seemingly forcing herself to abandon her feelings for him to do what she believes is right.

In summation

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 sets up a very politically focused conclusion to the first season since Kafka is now being taken into official custody by the Kaiju Defense Force. Likewise, with the Third Division unable to keep this under wraps for long, fans can expect to begin meeting the upper leadership of the Kaiju Defense Force as a whole via Kafka’s transfer.

Related links