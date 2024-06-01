Kaiju No. 8 episode 8: No. 9 officially introduced as Kafka gets a moment with Mina

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 was officially released on Saturday, June 1, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the smash-hit Spring 2024 anime series. Likewise, fans were particularly excited for this episode as it was set to focus on Kafka Hibino (as the titular monster) and Soshiro Hoshina’s fight.

However, Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 saw the fight end much sooner than anticipated, which was unfortunate in the eyes of many fans. Thankfully, the series seems to be making up for it via the introduction of yet another humanoid talking Kaiju, seemingly leading an army of flying Kaiju to attack a yet-known target.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 sets up yet another new humanoid Kaiju threat as No. 9 is officially named

Brief episode recap

Soshiro's skills serve as the introductory scenes to Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 began with the start of Kafka Hibino (as the titular monster) and Soshiro Hoshina’s fight.

Kafka was concerned with not being able to use his fists on Hoshina due to risk of injury, but it quickly became apparent that holding back would get him killed. Hoshina rushed at Kafka, slicing him so fast that Kafka couldn't harden his skin.

The two played cat and mouse for a bit while Hoshina waged a war of attrition until exposing Kafka’s core. While he quickly regenerated his body and shielded the core, it became apparent that he couldn’t do this many more times given the drain it has on his stamina. Hoshina, meanwhile, questioned the weird feeling he was getting from this fight briefly before saying it doesn’t matter.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 then saw Hoshina charge up his weapons before launching a pair of invisible (to Kafka and Hoshina) slashes, into a third attack called the Mist Slasher. Kafka was able to catch the blade by growing teeth out of his chest, and then swung down on the sword to break it.

It also created an opening for him to escape in, allowing him to end the fight without either him or Hoshina getting hurt.

Kafka is able to escape Hoshina with both of their lives intact in Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 saw Hoshina curse his inability to neutralize No. 8, reporting into Mina and clearly being upset about it. Kikoru Shinomiya, meanwhile, was sitting on a pile of Kaiju corpses while thinking about Kafka, seemingly concerned for him. At that moment, Kafka returned, but was clearly worn out from the two fights he was involved in.

He then apologized to Kikoru for not killing No. 9, before trying to locate the injured Reno Ichikawa and Iharu Furuhashi. Kikoru then stopped him, reminding him that he couldn’t do anything for them and that he needed to worry about himself. She emphasized this in the context of having been spotted by officers and made contact with Hoshina.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 saw Mina Ashiro approach Hoshina, saying it’s rare to see him this down. She asks him if No. 8 was strong, to which Hoshina said he assumes it’s a Daikaiju, but then thought to himself that nothing about the battle made sense, saying it fought more like a human than a Kaiju. Mina told him to rest before reaffirming that it’s their job to neutralize any Kaiju no matter who it is.

Mina's words on No. 8 in Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 set up a fateful confrontation between her and Kafka (Image via Production I.G)

Ikaruga then reported to Hoshina and Mina regarding the humanoid talking Kaiju’s human form, as focus shifted to the Kaiju in this human form walking on a highway. Someone honked at it and got out of their car to confront it, prompting it to approach and consume him before transforming into him. As the Kaiju was driving the man’s car and listening to the radio, it was officially dubbed Kaiju No. 9.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 saw No. 9 question how it could kill No. 8 before saying it would need to remain hidden while it got used to its new body. Focus then shifted to Reno Ichikawa in the hospital, where Kikoru and Kafka were by his bedside waiting for him. Ichikawa first said that he’s glad Kafka was fine before thanking him for saving him and Furuhashi.

However, this revealed Furuhashi to be in the same room, prompting him to begin questioning what they mean. However, the gullible Furuhashi immediately bought their first excuse, prompting him to move on to admiring how strong No. 8 was.

Furuhashi and Ichikawa then returned to the Third Division base, where the others finally began a celebration of their first successful mission now that the two were healthy.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 then revealed that Haruichi was the heir apparent of Izumo Technologies, the largest anti-Kaiju arms manufacturer in Japan who also makes the combat suits. Likewise, the troops were in for a high-class meal, with the party starting once Hoshina gave a short speech telling them to enjoy such a rare opportunity.

Ichikawa and Hoshina talked about how happy everyone seemed, prompting the latter to say the show was about to start. On cue, several of the officers began arguing with each other, eventually devolving into everyone arguing. However, Ichikawa realized that everyone was talking about the mission, realizing what they’re lacking and discussing how to get better.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 saw this quickly devolve into legitimate infighting however, while Izumo quickly got a focus, setting up an estrangement plotline between him and his father.

Aoi Kaguragi heard this, but didn’t pry into it any further. Meanwhile, Hoshina announced that Kafka was getting promoted to full officer after his intel contributions to the latest mission, prompting Hoshina to officially welcome him into the Third Division.

Aoi and Izumo returned as the others were celebrating, prompting the former to say it’s been a good night and that he’ll stop them from losing a single person as long as he’s able to. Izumo agreed with this as the others cheered for Kafka. Focus then shifted to the next day, where Kafka had a private meeting with Mina in order for him to be officially promoted to the rank of officer.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 saw him begin to leave, but Mina told him not to get too excited since he’s a long way from fighting by her side. Kafka was happy to see she remembered their promise, but he called her Mina, earning him a fifty push-up punishment for not using her title.

She then revealed that she will be at HQ for a discussion regarding No. 9 and No. 8, revealing that Hoshina would handle the promotional paperwork likewise.

She also confirmed that Hoshina was the one who recommended Kafka be promoted to officer, as focus shifted to later that night when Kafka was still studying.

As he went to bed, he noticed the lights on in the training room, discovering Hoshina was inside practicing his bladework. However, it quickly became apparent he was recreating his battle with No. 8, causing Kafka to watch on in horror.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 saw Hoshina say he was working out a strategy to immediately kill No. 8 when he saw him next. He furthered that No. 9 is likely just as strong, so he has to handle the two of them himself to keep the other officers safe. The episode ended with yet another talking humanoid Kaiju having appeared, this time seemingly leading a fleet of dragon-like Kaiju likewise.

In review

One of the most enthralling aspects of this latest installment is the potential in its final scenes and the debut of yet another talking humanoid Kaiju. While certainly frustrating to see the episode end on this, it also works perfectly with the sense of mystique and intrigue such a reveal creates in and of itself.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 is also remarkable for the internal conflict it seems set to create in Kafka via its events, specifically seeing him formally made an officer rather than a cadet. With the fight against Hoshina already weighing heavily on his mind, it seems that Kafka will soon reach a breaking point with respect to his secret.

In summation

Overall, this latest installment for the series sets up an exciting home-stretch to the first season’s conclusion. While what’s to come is wholly unpredictable as of this article’s writing, fans can count on it being exciting and action-packed with the introduction of the latest humanoid talking Kaiju.

