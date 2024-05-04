Kaiju No. 8 episode 4: A humanoid Kaiju introduced as Kafka and Kikoru's friendship solidified

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 was released globally on Saturday, May 4, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the second stage exam for the Kaiju Defense Force.

Likewise, fans were excited to see how Kafka would progress following the injuries he sustained, and were not disappointed with that outcome. However, Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 caught viewers by surprise via the unexpected introduction of what appears to be the series’ long-term antagonist in the form of a talking humanoid Kaiju.

While little is known about this creature, it’s clear that their role will be an antagonistic one, and that they possess power potentially equal to or even greater than Kafka’s.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 sets up series’ long-term antagonist

Brief episode recap

Kafka Hibino's resolve was on full display in Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 began with Kafka Hibino standing on his broken leg, prompting Soshiro Hoshina to allow him to continue the exam but added that he will deploy the shield if he thinks it necessary. Kafka then tried telling Ichikawa to go on without him, but he refused, deciding to carry Kafka on his back as they continued the exam.

They decided to follow Kikoru, who was racing through the battlefield and taking out tons of kaiju in the process without asking for or needing help from anyone else.

She then dealt with the Honju after dealing with all the Yoju, easily defeating it at first. This completed the exam, much to Kafka and Ichikawa’s chagrin considering their plan.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 then saw Hoshina and co begin recovery processes, while he and Mina Ashiro commented on how quickly and how uneventful the exam was thanks to Kikoru.

She was then revealed to be the daughter of “Director Shinomiya,” presumably meaning the director of the Kaiju Defense Force.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 touches on Kikoru Shinomiya's origins (Image via Production I.G)

At that moment, Kikoru went to reunite with the others when a humanoid Kaiju suddenly appeared behind and attacked her without warning, seemingly shooting her in her heart. Kafka and Ichikawa meanwhile discussed how much of a monster Kikoru was, when suddenly the Yoju in the area by them began coming back to life.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 saw Kafka’s thoughts immediately go to Kikoru, who was barely able to protect her heart. The humanoid Kaiju, meanwhile, seemed to be reviving the Honju.

It was then revealed that this humanoid Kaiju could talk, which shocked Kikoru. The humanoid Kaiju then asked what was going on with her combat suit, telling the roused Honju that it can handle her.

Kikoru tried to shoot the Kaiju, which was clearly intelligent, but it developed eyes and then shot several more unseen projectiles at her, causing her to scream out in pain.

Hoshina and the others realized that the Kaiju were coming back to life at this point, and that the revived Honju was more powerful than it originally was.

Kafka and Kikoru begin to bond in Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 saw Mina and Hoshina move to get into action, while examinees were told to evacuate.

However, Kikoru refused to, realizing that if nobody stopped the Honju, many people would die. She decided to continue fighting it despite her condition, with what seemed to be her father’s words ringing in her ears for motivation.

The Kaiju immediately and effortlessly swept her away, further injuring her as a result. A flashback then began of a young Kikoru in school, where she was the top scorer on an exam and earned the praise of her classmates.

However, she was revealed to be the only one without a parent there celebrating with her, instead having her family butler arrive to pick her up. At home, she shared the news with her father, but he was cold about her happiness instead of happy for her, telling her to focus herself on the next mission now instead of celebrating these results.

The young Kikoru looked dejected, while in the present, Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 saw Kikoru spurred on to fight by her father’s words. However, she was continuously beaten back by the Honju, with her right arm eventually breaking to a point beyond any usage whatsoever.

The Honju was then seen regrowing its severed offensive uniorgan, meaning it was now even more powerful.

With Ashiro and Hoshina still a ways away, Kikoru accepted her fate as the Honju charged up a massive attack. However, as she cried and apologized to her father, Kafka showed up just as the Honju launched its attack, becoming No. 8 and blocking it in the nick of time.

He then praised her for allowing everyone to evacuate in time, telling her to leave the rest to him. Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 saw the other examinees evacuating while wondering what the explosion they heard was. Ichikawa was then seen chasing after Kafka, prompting a flashback showing Kafka having left him behind after hearing Kikoru was in trouble.

Realizing that he would transform, Ichikawa hurried to Kafka and Kikoru, while Kafka pleaded with the confused Kikoru to keep his ability a secret. He then effortlessly blocked another shot from the Honju, before saying they’d talk later once he dealt with the Honju.

Readings on his fortitude number then appeared, reading as a 9.8 which makes him one of the most powerful Kaiju in history.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 then saw Kafka charge up a massive punch to hit the Kaiju with, defeating it in one punch much to Kikoru’s shock.

He then transformed his head back to normal as Ichikawa appeared, with Kikoru passing out as he berated Kafka. Time then jumped ahead to when Hoshina and Ahsiro arrived at the Honju’s corpse, with the former recognizing that it’s the same as the Kaiju they saw three months ago which Kafka had killed.

Kafka was then seen back in the hospital with Ichikawa by his side, as the two discussed their dreams and their hopes for the test results. Mina Ashiro was then revealed to be listening outside the door, entering once their conversation had ended. She thanked the two of them for carrying Kikoru to the shelter and helping to rescue her, departing after.

Kafka began calling out to her, but decided he’d wait until he became an officer to say what he wanted to. Hoshina, meanwhile, visited Kikoru, who kept Kafka’s secret and told Hoshina that she is the one who defeated the revived Honju. Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 then saw the humanoid Kaiju who revived the Honju and others listening to a news report on the incident in a bathroom.

He was in disbelief that there were zero casualties, questioning if it was because a “Captain” strong enough to do so prevented any. He then heard about Kaiju No. 8 on the news before getting a call, prompting him to turn into a human and reunite with Kafka and Ichikawa’s old cleanup crew.

The episode ended with them discussing the exam site accident as the humanoid Kaiju’s transformation malfunctioned briefly.

In review

While it doesn’t move quite as fast as many fans had hoped, Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 is nevertheless an incredibly exciting installment for the series which clearly has the future in mind. This is evident by the introduction of the talking humanoid Kaiju, as well as confirmation that he can become a human as Kafka can become a Kaiju.

The episode also does a great job of implicitly building up Kikoru and Kafka’s relationship, with their feelings for each other clear despite neither specifically spelling out their sentiments.

With Ichikawa’s camaraderie to the pair also being established, it’s exciting to see where this core trio for the series will go as the anime progresses.

In summation

Between its incredible action and setup of the series’ long-term antagonist, Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 is an incredible installment which is one of the most exciting for the series yet.

While fans are unsure of what the subsequent installment’s focus will be on, it should prove to be an exciting and engaging episode in any case.

