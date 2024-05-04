Kaiju No. 8 episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 is set to release on Saturday, Saturday, May 11, 2024 JST at 11 p.m. Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s website. With what appears to be the series’ first major antagonist introduced, fans are excited to see what the highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime’s next steps are.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 yet. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season. While fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode, if nothing else. Read on for all available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 and speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 release date and time

Kafka's secret could come out in Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 is set to release at 11 p.m. JST on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Virtually every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, May 11, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 5 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Saturday, Saturday, May 11, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Saturday, Saturday, May 11, 2024 British Summer Time 3PM, Saturday, Saturday, May 11, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4PM, Saturday, Saturday, May 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, May 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Saturday, May 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Saturday, May 11, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Saturday, May 11, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 where to watch

Kikoru is set to become Kafka and Ichikawa's new ally in Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan according to the streaming service’s official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of now.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 recap

Kaiju No. 8 episode 4 began with Kafka Hibino forcing himself to stand and continue the exam. However, he couldn’t walk due to his broken leg, so he had Ichikawa carry him on his back so they could each continue.

Kikoru, meanwhile, leapt through the battlefield with blazing speed, killing every Yoju along the way by herself. She then met with the final Honju, killing it easily which subsequently ended the exam.

However, a new humanoid Kaiju emerged from behind the Honu, shooting Kikoru in the heart. It then began reviving the Honju and all the other Yoju that had been killed thus far, with the humanoid Kaiju even speaking to her.

It then shot her several more times when she tried to fight it before disappearing. This prompted a brief flashback to Kikoru’s childhood, also introducing her father, before returning to the present, where she tried fighting the Honju.

However, she was unable to do any meaningful damage, and instead just kept getting hurt. Just as her death seemed certain, Kafka appeared and transformed, killing the Honju and begging Kikoru to keep his abilities a secret.

It was then revealed that everyone had survived thanks to Kikoru and Kafka’s efforts. The episode ended with the humanoid Kaiju being revealed as able to transform into a human, even “working” for Kafka and Ichikawa’s old cleanup crew.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 what to expect (speculative)

With the exam over and what seems to be a true antagonist finally introduced, Kaiju No. 8 episode 5 will be a very eventful episode which will likely rush Kafka, Ichikawa, and Kikoru into the Kaiju Defense Force.

However, this also means that most of the episode will likely focus on their early training and onboarding, providing no meaningful action.

In exchange, though, fans can expect episode 5 to give more information on the humanoid Kaiju which debuted in episode 4 and its powers. While fans are unlikely to learn of the creature’s goals just yet, it’s certain that they will at least learn more about the Kaiju’s powers at an absolute minimum.

