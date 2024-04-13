Kaiju No. 8 episode 1: Kafka becomes a Kaiju as his first ally Ichikawa is introduced

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 released on Saturday, April 13, 2024, bringing with it the exciting start of the highly anticipated Spring 2024 television anime series. The episode delivers on all fronts, establishing an intriguing premise and introducing two great characters for fans to immediately get behind.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 also does a great job of clearly communicating protagonist Kafka Hibino’s goals and desires, especially as they relate to Mina Ashiro and the Defense Force. Similarly, the episode excels at emphasizing the difference between the two childhood friends as they are now, giving Kafka something to strive towards as the series progresses.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 introduces fans to a monster-ridden Japan and loveable central characters

Brief episode recap

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 introduces protagonist Kafka Hibino and his lofty dreams (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 began with a focus on daily life in Yokohama city, Kanagawa Prefecture, as comms chatter between Kaiju Defense Force members was heard. A massive Kaiju was then seen appearing, causing an emergency Kaiju alert to be issued. Shelters appeared for citizens to enter, while Kaiju Defense Force soldiers mobilized to deal with the threat.

Third Division Captain Mina Ashiro then jumped out of a helicopter to head into battle, taking up a sniper position from a nearby building. Several other soldiers entered the battlefield as well, assaulting the Kaiju directly and grabbing its attention. This allowed Mina to launch a massive attack that killed the Kaiju in a single explosive and gorey shot.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 then shifted focus to a Kaiju cleanup crew who was set to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Protagonist Kafka Hibino was then introduced, scouting out the job while eating a burger on his lunch break. Meanwhile, Mina and the Third Division were given the spotlight and praised by the public for taking the Kaiju out with no casualties.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 establishes Mina and Kafka as old childhood friends who've since grown apart (Image via Production I.G)

Kafka and Mina crossed paths here, unaware of each other, as a montage of the Kaiju cleanup process was shown while Kafka explained it. He also shared how thankless of a job it is, despite being "unsung" heroes in the battle against the Kaiju. Kafka was then transferred to deal with the Kaiju’s intestines, which the others believed to be the worst work of the cleanup process.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 then saw Kafka return home, watching Mina on TV while thinking back to a promise they made to each other when they were younger of eliminating all Kaiju. Kafka then turned off the TV, wondering how his and Mina’s paths diverged so greatly. He forces himself to be grateful for what he has, with the episode then jumping to the next day.

At work, Kafka meets new cleanup crew employee Reno Ichikawa, where he’s teased for once wanting to join the Defense Force as Ichikawa now aims to do. Reno asks him why he gave up, and Kafka says he did his best but no matter how good one is, there’s always someone better. He calls it reaching his limits, saying Ichikawa will understand when he’s older. However, Ichikawa denies this, saying he will never give up until he dies.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 introduces Kafka's eventual closest ally, Reno Ichikawa (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 then sees Kafka curse Ichikawa for asking him a question to which he couldn’t give a respectable answer. The cleanup crew then begins their day's work, discussing the various responsibilities and what the goals of the day were. Kafka and Ichikawa were then both assigned to intestine duty, with Kafka’s supervisor saying to Ichikawa that his attitude would’ve made him great in the Defense Force if Kafka had passed the test.

Ichikawa and Kafka were then shown to be reeling from dealing with intestine duty, with the former unable to eat. Kafka then gave him a vitamin pack so he could last the afternoon, and nose plugs for the smell. At the end of the day, Ichikawa and Kafka were the last two on the job site, with Ichikawa thanking Kafka for helping him through his first day.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 then saw Ichikawa depart, before adding that the age limit for Defense Force applicants has been raised to 32. Ichikawa says that when Kafka spoke about giving up, he looked sad, before adding he doesn’t care that much. Kafka then thanked Ichikawa and said that he was a lot nicer than Kafka first thought.

Kafka is badly injured after running into a Yoju in Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)

Suddenly, a Yoju (a form of Kaiju) appears from out of the ground behind Ichikawa, with Kafka saving him from being eaten at the last second. Kafka then ordered Ichikawa to run away, saying that he can’t die here if he wants to join the Defense Force. Kafka then got the Yoju’s attention and began running for his life, eventually finding a building to enter that was too small for the Yoju.

However, Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 then saw Kafka jump out a window, prompting another flashback to his childhood with Mina. The two were survivors of a devastating Kaiju attack that took their homes and their school, as well as Mina’s pet cat Miiko. They both swore to join the Defense Force at that point, with each ridiculing the other for being children.

Kafka then said they should see who's the cooler Defense Force officer as they wipe out all the Kaiju together. This prompted a return to the present, where Kafka landed and began running again while cursing his fate. However, the Yoju then cornered him, forcing him to fight with nothing but a pipe in his hand.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 then saw the Yoju send Kafka flying, crushing his right leg once he landed. Now unable to run, Kafka accepted his death as the Yoju ate him. However, Ichikawa then appeared, attacking the Yoju with a street sign. Ichikawa said that if he left Kafka to die here, he would never make it in the Defense Force, which inspired Kafka to begin moving as best he could and try to fight.

At that moment, a tiger suddenly appeared and stopped the Yoju from attacking the pair, as several shots were then fired at it. Mina Ashiro was then seen arriving with other soldiers, not acknowledging Kafka directly despite clearly seeing him. She then departed to hunt other Yoju as her soldiers tended to the wounded Kafka and Ichikawa.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 then shifted to the duo's shared hospital room, where Kafka was admiring Mina’s skill and accepting that he had been left behind. Ichikawa then called out to Kafka, stating that he saved his life today and saying it was cool. He added that Kafka should really think about joining the Defense Force, before following it up with comments to make himself seem aloof.

However, his words struck a chord with Kafka, who thanked him as he said it’s not good to lie to oneself. As he said he’d give the Defense Force another go, a small flying Kaiju was seen hovering over his bed. The Kaiju then seemingly telepathically said. "Found you" before flying into Kafka’s mouth, causing him to transform into a humanoid Kaiju. Ichikawa then pulled the curtain back and discovered this, with Kafka seeing his reflection in the window as the episode ended.

In review

While moving a bit slower than some fans may have liked, Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 was nevertheless a fantastic introduction to the series, firing on all cylinders. Worldbuilding, action, character development, and plot setup were all interwoven in a masterful 24-minute viewing experience that should have fans excited for what’s to come.

The animation quality is also seemingly much better than fans anticipated it would be following the character visual fiasco that left many displeased with the apparent art style. Fans now hope that this trend continues for the rest of the first season, which should be as exciting as this first installment.

In summation

Overall, Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 does a great job of distinguishing itself from the typical structure and pacing seen in other premiere anime episodes. While it remains to be seen whether or not this is kept up throughout the first season, the premiere at least gives fans something to be excited about for the future.

