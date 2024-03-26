Kaiju No. 8 anime gets historical same-time broadcast and same-day English dub on Crunchyroll

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Crunchyroll announced that it will stream episodes of the upcoming Kaiju No. 8 anime simultaneously at the exact time they air in Japan. This means, the first episode will debut on the platform on Saturday, April 13 at 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), matching the anime’s Japanese television broadcast time of 11 pm.

In addition, Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will stream same-day dubs for the Kaiju No. 8 anime series in English, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. All of these language dubs will stream at 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time on the same day the anime airs in Japan throughout the entirety of its first season.

Finally, Crunchyroll released an English dubbed trailer for the Kaiju No. 8 anime alongside the above news, also revealing an updated English dub cast list for the series. While there are some key characters from the first season’s events missing in the English dub cast list, it’s expected they’ll be revealed and added as the series progresses.

Kaiju No. 8 anime gets exceptional release treatment from Crunchyroll

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the Kaiju No. 8 anime will receive two unique broadcast conditions. The first will be the anime’s simultaneous airing in Japan on Crunchyroll’s platform, and the second is a same-day dub for the series throughout its first season.

The episode will premiere in the dubbed languages mentioned above every Saturday, roughly 90 minutes after the original Japanese language episode airs on Crunchyroll.

The English dub cast was also announced, and includes Nazeeh Tarsha as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8, Katelyn Barr as Mina Ashiro, Adam McArthur as Reno Ichikawa, Abigail Blythe as Kikoru Shinomiya, and Landon McDonald as Soshiro Hoshina. Susie Nixon is producing the English dub, with Jarrod Greene writing its script. Nathaniel Harrison is serving as ADR mixer, and José Sandoval is the ADR engineer.

The series is set to premiere in Japan on the TV Tokyo channel on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, as well as an English dub and other language dubs in the aforementioned timings. The series will also stream on X worldwide in real time as it airs on TV in Japan, starting at the exact time the anime airs on TV Tokyo.

Shigeyuki Miya is directing the anime series at Production I.G, with Ichiro Okouchi handling the series composition and screenplay. Tetsuya Nishio is the character designer and chief animation director, while Mhiro Maeda is in charge of designing the monsters. Shinji Kimura is the art director, and Yuta Bando is composing the music for the series.

