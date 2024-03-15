Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 is set to release on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. With the last issue focusing on Mina Ashiro and seemingly teasing that there’s more to Kaiju No. 9 than meets the eye, fans have no idea what to expect from the series’ coming installment.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 release date and time

Kafka and co are seemingly running out of time to save Mina Ashiro heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 is set to release at 12AM JST on Thursday, March 28, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 28, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, March 29, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Friday, March 29, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 where to read

Mina and Kafka's childhood forms both appear heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 began with Gen Narumi continuing to speak of the future, and how important the rookies currently fighting are. As he promised to ensure their survival, the issue cut to Mina Ashiro, who found herself in a similar mindscape that Isao Shinomiya did after absorption. After calling out for someone and discovering a plethora of corpses, she ran into a young Kafka Hibino, who tried convincing her to forget everything and come with him.

However, her tiger Bakko then appeared behind her and tugged at her, causing her to hesitate. Kafka then revealed himself to be Kaiju No. 9, commenting on how there was another interference as he restrained Mina. In the real world, Bakko continued to fight Kaiju No. 9 until his body couldn’t regenerate from its injuries anymore. Mina, meanwhile, began remembering who she was, recognizing the corpses around her as the troops she couldn’t save.

She said she hated feeling so helpless again, while No. 9 tried convincing her to forget everything since it's easier that way. However, Mina refused, and broke free of her restraints before summoning a gun and shooting No. 9 as Kafka with it. He commented that Isao was the same, but claimed that nothing, not even himself, could stop him. The chapter ended with Mina being surrounded by several Kaiju faces as No. 9 said no one has ever escaped him.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 what to expect (speculative)

With the previous issue seemingly setting up a major reveal on No. 9’s origins and goals, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 is likely to be a narratively focused, lore-heavy chapter. While this is still speculative, the final moments of chapter 103 are clearly setting up something for the future, whether it’s addressed immediately or later on.

If chapter 104 chooses not to focus on No. 9 and show action instead, fans can expect to see Kafka arriving at Mina and No. 9’s location in the real world. This should set up the long-awaited rematch between the pair, with Kafka hopefully having an advantage from the start.

