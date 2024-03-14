Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 - Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 is set to release on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. With the series diving into the origins of Kikoru Shinomiya and her contemporaries, it seems fairly certain that the spinoff will aim to fill in the gaps of the mainline series rather than tell an original story.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 is set to continue focusing on Soshiro Hoshina's mentoring of the young troops (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 is set to release at 12AM JST on Thursday, March 21, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, March 22, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Friday, March 22, 2024

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 where to read

Kikoru Shinomiya is set to undergo a formative moment in her training in Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 recap

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 began with a focus on Kikoru Shinomiya, who was giving an interview following the elimination of some Kaiju. She discussed how Mina Ashiro inspires her to reach for her level and continue training until she gets there. She also shared some encouraging words for the public regarding how she swears to neutralize any and all Kaiju which threaten Japan’s safety.

She then went to train in the gym, where she was perturbed by Kafka Hibino and others making excessive noise as they worked out. She also expressed concern for Kafka accidentally transforming, before meeting up with some other girls in the gym. Kikoru ranted about Kafka and the others for a bit, prompting the girls to point out how much she talks about him recently. While responding and clearly flustered, she was approached by Soshiro Hoshina.

Hoshina invited her to come down to the operations room in place of afternoon training for her, which Kikoru thought would result in her being questioned about Kafka. However, when arriving, she learned she’d be supplied with a special weapon, a privilege usually only reserved for high-ranking officers. The chapter ended with Kikoru first training with her new sword, before being told to go use it in real combat against a Kaiju that was recently captured.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Given the current focus on Kikoru Shinomiya, Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 should continue to stick with her as she trains with her new weapon and gets used to it. Likewise, with this sword being different from the ax she wields in the mainline series, fans can expect the spinoff to address how she got the ax sometime in the near future.

Chapter 6 should also be an action-packed installment with Kikoru set to take on a real Kaiju with her new weapon. This could also involve Kaiju No. 9, who could be monitoring the very same Kaiju and its skills in anticipation of the current events in the mainline series.

Related links

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 official release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 official release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 anime confirms April 2024 release

Smash-hit Shonen Jump+ series Kaiju No. 8 announced for anime adaptation