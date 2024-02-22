Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 is set to release on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. Given the focus on Iharu Furuhashi in the previous issue, it seems that he and the rest of the Fourth Division members will receive some focus before perspective returns to Kafka Hibino.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 likely to spend a few chapters on Ichikawa and the others while Kafka chases No. 9

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 is set to release at 12AM JST on Thursday, February 29, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 29, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, March 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Friday, March 1, 2024

Chapter 102 recap

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102 began with Kafka Hibino departing as Reno Ichikawa killed what appeared to be the last Mega Monster in the area. Iharu Furuhashi then said it’s his turn after hearing of Ichikawa’s success, also receiving words of encouragement from Jugo Ogata. Jugo even said that it’s okay for Furuhashi to be nervous, since he’s good enough to focus on going down swinging and nothing else.

Furuhashi then grabbed a special-made weapon for himself and charged into battle, seemingly being killed immediately by a Mega Monster. However, he was revealed to have survived despite his released force being at just 24%. This began a flashback in which Jugo revealed that Furuhashi, like him, was a Flash Adapter. This meant that while he couldn’t maintain a high released force for long, he had a naturally rapid and explosive fighting style in exchange.

Jugo then taught him combat methods that force him into a short trance, which will in turn allow his released force to ramp up instantly for a brief moment to the point of surpassing Ichikawa. In the present, Furuhashi proved how effective this was as Jugo mused on his original intentions of using it to defeat Hikari Shinomiya. The episode ended with other Fourth Division soldiers entering the battle, while Gen Narumi teased also going after No. 9 like Kafka is.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Mega Monsters handled thanks to the arrival of the Fourth Division in full, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 should begin giving Furuhashi and Ichikawa one-on-one fights with real opponents. These will most likely be additional numbered Kaiju which No. 9 had made but kept hidden, either in case of emergency or for plans of a future attack on humanity.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 103 should also elaborate further on Furuhashi’s Flash Adapter skill set, seeing him use it in much more versatile and creative ways given its apparent flexibility. Likewise, some focus should also be given to further expanding on Ichikawa’s powers, showing what the peak of his power can be as well.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.