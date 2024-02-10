Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102 is set to release on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. With Kafka Hibino having finally begun heading toward No. 9 and Mina Ashiro, the upcoming installment is likely to focus on Reno Ichikawa’s efforts against a new enemy following the apparent death of all the Mega Monsters.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102 set to give Ichikawa one final, more difficult opponent

Release date and time, where to read

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102 is set to release at 12AM JST on Thursday, February 15, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, February 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Friday, February 16, 2024

Chapter 101 recap

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 101 began with Kafka Hibino and Reno Ichikawa working together to create an opening for the former to leave. As they fought, Ichikawa revealed his dedication to proving himself and his strength to Kafka. He then remembered his youth, where he thought heroes were just fiction as his parents and brother died, his school burnt to the ground, and his grandmother cried every night with no hero ever showing up.

Ichikawa then thinks back to when Kafka saved him, saying he met a hero for the first time and has since been his own goal due to Kafka saving him over and over again since. He then said it was his turn to save Kafka, and that he’ll be the one to clear Kafka’s way forward from now on. Ichikawa was then taken by surprise by an extra Mega Monster. However, even after the attack seemingly landed, Kafka calmly said that he was going and that the rest was up to him.

As he said this, Ichikawa froze and killed the Mega Monster, revealing himself to be perfectly fine. He said he understood, while internally telling Kafka to go and not to look back. The chapter ended with Ichikawa killing the final Mega Monster, as he said Kafka trusting him is the greatest badge of honor he could possibly wear.

What to expect (speculative)

With the Mega Monsters seemingly all defeated as of the end of the previous release, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102 will likely see No. 9 reveal a trump card in the form of another numbered Kaiju. This new numbered Kaiju will likely appear at Ichikawa’s location, initially overwhelming him via the element of surprise as their fight begins..

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 102 is also likely to give a brief focus to Kafka Hibino, who will likely muse on his origins with Ichikawa in the Kaiju Defense Force. He’ll likely share how grateful he is to have strong friends like him as perspective returns to Ichikawa’s fight against whatever numbered Kaiju debuts next.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.