Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98 will be released on Friday, November 23, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Mina Ashiro seemingly in Kaiju No. 9’s clutches following the prior installment and the other Defense Force members occupied with the new Kaiju, hope seems lost for Mina’s survival and escape. Likewise, fans are desperate to learn what’s set to happen next in author and illustrator Naoya Matsumoto’s original series.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98, at the time of this article’s writing. This lack of spoilers is typical for a Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. This article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98, and speculates what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98 is set to see Mina struggle against No. 9, but likely fall to him in the end

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98 will be released at 12 am JST on Friday, November 23, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, November 24, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Friday, November 24, 2023

A brief recap of chapter 97

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 97 began with Kaiju No. 9 preparing to attack the stunned Mina Ashiro, who was clearly terrified by these developments. The other Defense Force members are notified of No. 9’s appearance and immediately rush to her. Kafka thinks about what happened with Isao Shinomiya, as well as his history with Mina, and swears not to let what happened to Isao happen to her.

However, No. 9 tells him he isn’t allowed here, prompting several new Kaiju to appear all over Tokyo. These appearances are seemingly the Third Wave teased in the prior issue, with all of the Kaiju having resilience ratings of 8.0, making them all Mega Monsters. The Defense Force soldiers begin losing hope as they realize they lack the strength, stamina, equipment, or numbers to deal with this many Mega Monsters.

Kafka remembers his childhood with Mina further while yelling at the Kaiju to get out of his way so he can get to Mina’s side. However, the Kaiju began attacking in response, both the ones in front of Kafka and all over Tokyo. The chapter ends with several dozen explosions going off in Tokyo, seemingly spelling the beginning of the end for the Defense Force and Mina Ashiro.

What to expect (speculative)

As No. 9 closes in on Mina with seemingly no way for her allies to help her, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98 could very well see Mina’s death, or at the very least her capture by No. 9. While she is likely to fight back to buy herself and her allies as much time as possible, this is almost certain to prove futile considering the situation.

Likewise, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 98, will likely focus briefly on Mina before focusing on Kafka specifically. He’ll likely be shown angrily plowing his way through the new Kaiju before him, excitedly rushing to Mina, thinking he made it in time. However, he’ll likely be shown arriving just as No. 9 leaves with Mina, setting up the subsequent release to reveal exactly how her fight with the monster went.

