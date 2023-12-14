Kaiju No. 8 anime reveals staff list and new key visual

Thursday, December 14, 2023 saw the Twitter account for the Kaiju No. 8 anime series reveal a new key visual as well as announce the staff for the series. The key visual features the series’ central cast of characters, with protagonist Kafka Hibino front and center leading the others.

The Kaiju No. 8 anime is set to premiere in Spring 2024, with Crunchyroll having announced that they will stream the series internationally as it airs weekly in Japan.

The platform has also already announced that they will produce an English dub for the series, but no cast has been announced at the time of this article’s writing.

While the Kaiju No. 8 anime was highly anticipated after its initial release, the series has since caught flak from fans for its apparent art-style seen in character designs.

Although these critiques have died down in recent months since the release of the character designs, the key visual’s release could spark such discussions again.

Kaiju No. 8 anime’s key visual seemingly confirms Production I.G will continue with heavily criticized art-style

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the new key visual for the Kaiju No. 8 anime series features many of the central cast of characters for the series.

That includes Kafka Hibina, Reno Ichikawa, Soshiro Hoshina, Mina Ashiro and Kikoru Shinomiya. The series’ central trio of Kafka, Reno and Kikoru are unsurprisingly front and center in the key visual.

The series also announced its key staff members for the upcoming production. Shigeyuki Miya is directing the series at Production I.G, who are handling animation.

Ichiro Okouchi is in charge of the series composition and screenplay while Tetsuya Nishio is the character designer and chief animation director. Mahiro Maeda is designing the monsters for the series, with Shinji Kimura credited as art director. Yuta Bando is composing the music for the series.

Expand Tweet

Studio Khara has also been announced as being in charge of kaiju designs and artworks for the series, which presumably includes the latest key visual for the anime.

The anime’s starring cast has been announced, with Masaya Fukunishi set to play Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8, Wataru Kato to play Reno Ichikawa and Asami Seto to play Mina Ashiro.

The Kaiju No. 8 anime series will serve as the television anime adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series of the same name. The series was first launched in Jul. 2020 on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform, where it's still serialized today.

The series most recently published its 11th compilation volume in Japan on December 4, with the ninth volume set to be released in English on January 2.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film and live-action news as 2023 progresses.