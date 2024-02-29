Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 - Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 is set to release on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. With the spinoff series centered on Soshiro Hoshina having caught up to a point in time comparable to the beginnings of the mainline series, fans are expecting to revisit familiar events through Hoshina’s eyes in the next issue.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 is set to release at 12AM JST on Thursday, March 7, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, March 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Friday, March 8, 2024

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 where to read

Kafka and co will finally get involved in Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 and beyond (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 4 recap

Kikoru and co's humble origins come into focus yet again heading into Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 4 began with Hoshina being swallowed by the lizard kaiju, as the words of his father and superior rang out in his head. However, after reuniting with the child inside the lizard kaiju’s mouth, he launched an attack to create an opening for their escape. He tried fighting the kaiju further, but his sword melted from its acid. Just as all hope seemed lost, Mina Ashiro shot the kaiju from afar, thanking Hoshina for rescuing the child as she did so.

In the hospital, Ashiro and Platoon Leader Ebina visited Hoshina, thanking him for his assistance and rescue of the child, who was set to fully recover from his minor injuries. Ashiro then asked Hoshina to join her force once again, eventually convincing him to do so after a brief discussion and some encouraging words. Hoshina was then told he’d be punished for disobeying Ebina’s orders, which he cheerfully accepted.

The issue then jumped ahead in time to Hoshina’s training of new Kaiju Defense Force recruits, including Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino. He first fought Kikoru, commending her natural skill and desire to win but saying she still needs refinement. Kafka then asked Hoshina to fight him, which Hoshina accepted after initially rejecting. The issue ended with Hoshina seemingly connecting with Kafka’s desire to stand by Ashiro as the two began their practice match.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 what to expect (speculative)

With the spinoff having caught up to the timing of the original series, Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 5 should focus on showing the growth of Kafka and co which was absent in the mainline manga. This will obviously be done through Hoshina’s eyes, which should further deepen the relationships he eventually builds with Kafka and co throughout the original manga.

Chapter 5 should also focus on revealing additional missions and events not seen in the mainline series, which it has seemingly begun to do at the end of the fourth installment. This is significant due to the potential reveals it could lead to, such as additional intel the Kaiju Defense Force has on No. 9 which has yet to be introduced in the original story.

