Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105 is set to release on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. With Kafka Hibino having arrived at Kaiju No. 9's position in time to save Mina Ashiro, it seems a major fight is being set up for Ashiro's life between the pair.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105, at the time of this article's writing. This is typical for the Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to confirm any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame before the issue's release.

Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article's writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article breaks down all available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105 and speculations on what to expect from the installment.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105: Release date and time

Kafka Hibino saves the day heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105 is set to release at 12 am JST on Thursday, April 11, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Friday, April 12, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Friday, April 12, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105: Where to read

Kafka can finally make good on his promise to Mina heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The Shonen Jump+ app is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to the entire series.

Kaiju No. 8: Chapter 104 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 104 begins with Mina Ashiro in awe at the scene surrounding her as Kaiju No. 9 appears and transforms into several people from various points in Japanese history. This suggests that No. 9 is either an old being or is simply the newest form of a similarly old entity. In any case, he demands Ashiro join her, but she fights back as best she can with the single pistol she can manifest.

However, she's eventually caught by the monsters that manifest and surround her, and she realizes there are hundreds of different monsters inside the dreamscape she's in. She kept struggling but was eventually swallowed by a giant monster, remembering the promise she made to Kafka as she felt her consciousness fading away. She remembered the times of their youth before calling out to Kafka, saying she didn't want to be alone.

At that moment, light floods the area, and a young Kafka Hibino appears, which she initially mistakes for being No. 9 again. He tells her it's okay and she's right by her side, causing her to realize it really is Kafka. This prompts a return to reality, where No. 9 is missing an arm. The episode ends by revealing that Kafka successfully stole Mina back from No. 9, as he turns to face Kafka and asks him how he got here.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105: What to expect (speculative)

While this chapter implicitly told viewers a lot about No. 9's origins, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 105 is unlikely to continue this trend, given Kafka's appearance and the obvious setup of their fight. If fans get any additional information on No. 9's origins, it will likely be very subtle remarks, which could set up future reveals coming once the fight against him is over.

Likewise, chapter 105 should see Kafka briefly engaging with No. 9 first before trying to escape with Mina. However, No. 9 should easily prevent this, forcing Kafka to fight with No. 9 for Mina while she recovers.

