Kaiju No. 8 episode 2: Kikoru Shinomiya introduced as Kafka and Ichikawa get closer to their dreams

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 was officially released on Saturday, April 20, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation to the start of one of the most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime series. Thankfully, this latest release didn’t disappoint, effectively blending some hilarious moments centered on Kafka’s new abilities with the pursuit of his dreams and realization of how much they mean to him.

Likewise, Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 also continued to develop his relationship with Mina Ashiro, revealing them to have been much closer as children than fans previously thought. Mina also begins investigating the appearance of Kafka’s Kaiju form, with her first clue being one that seemingly shocks and confuses her greatly.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 wastes no time in getting to the Defense Force entrance exams

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2: New powers explored

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 opens by fittingly revealing that Mina Ashiro and her Third Division will be pursuing Kafka (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 began with a flashback of Kafka Hibino and Mina Ashiro after the Kaiju attack on their town, where the former is teasing the latter for the promise he made about defeating all the Kaiju together. Focus then shifted to Mina Ashiro in the present, who was preparing to mobilize her Third Division to deal with the report of Kafka being sighted in his Kaiju form.

Meanwhile, Kafka and Ichikawa were trying to calm down the old man who saw them but ended up only further terrifying him. Kafka unintentionally destroyed the room with his newfound strength in the process. This drew the attention of even more people in the hospital, prompting Ichikawa and Kafka to agree that they should leave through the window.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 then saw them depart as Mina and Soshiro Hoshina were informed of Kafka fleeing from the hospital. Ichikawa then asked Kafka if it was really him as they were running, revealing his body to have taken a new grotesque form, seemingly out of his control. He then returned to his “normal” Kaiju state before panicking and saying he should just die.

Kafka struggles to control his transformations throughout Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 (Image via Shueisha)

Ichikawa tried inspiring him, but Kafka then asked what would happen now and if he could still join the Defense Force. Ichikawa said this wasn’t a good idea, sending Kafka into a tailspin about his dream with Mina finally being fully out of reach. Kafka and Ichikawa then found a closed-off area nearby, but Kafka suddenly began sensing the arrival of another Kaiju.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 saw Mina Ashiro split part of her Third Division to deal with the second Kaiju, while Ichikawa and Kafka also headed towards the new Kaiju. A child was then shown trying to save her mother, who told the girl to run as the new Kaiju discovered their location. Just as the two were about to be swallowed up, Kafka appeared and punched the Kaiju, sending it flying several blocks away.

Kafka was seen shocked by his own power before approaching the young girl and asking if she was okay. However, she was understandably frightened, but Ichikawa thankfully showed up, calmed the two down, and rescued them from the area. Kafka prepared to punch the Kaiju with all his strength at this point, causing an electric aura to form around him as he charged up power.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 sees Kafka utterly eviscerate a Kaiju with his new form's full power (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 saw Kafka’s full power disintegrate the Kaiju, to the point where it started raining blood in the area. A shocked Ichikawa said Kafka definitely couldn't do that to a person, while Kafka tried speaking to the girl once again. However, she was still terrified, prompting him to kneel close to her and tell her that the Defense Force would be here and he would be gone shortly.

Kafka then departed, leaving Ichikawa behind with the family. However, the daughter then called out to Kafka as he was leaving and thanked him, which reminded him of Mina thanking him during the flashback earlier in the episode. This led to additional scenes of the flashback being played, which saw the two playing together as children, causing Kafka to think of a future where he and Mina are side-by-side in the Defense Force.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 saw Kafka say he had to go, telling Ichikawa that he’s not giving up on his dream as he partially transformed back into a human state. Mina and co then arrived at the scene, inquiring about what happened there. She spoke to the little girl and asked about the Kaiju she saw, scaring her at first, but Mina calmed her down by saying she would eliminate all the Kaiju.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2: Dead dreams given new life

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 continues to see Ichikawa devote himself to Kafka following episode 1's events (Image via Production I.G)

The girl then asked her not to hurt “the good Kaiju,” saying that there was one who saved her mom, which visibly shocked Mina. Kafka’s Kaiju form was on the news and given the titular name of Kaiju No. 8. Ichikawa then shared that three months had passed since Kafka became the first Kaiju in history to escape the Defense Force.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 then saw Ichikawa and Kafka receive letters about their entrance exams for the Kaiju Defense Force, with Ichikawa opening his and learning he got in. He opened Kafka’s as well before bringing it to him, seemingly pleased with what he saw. The duo's coworkers were then seen hoping for Kafka’s success in the Defense Force, as Ichikawa revealed to Kafka that he passed.

He was hilariously shown to be in his Kaiju form, eventually transforming back into his human form. Ichikawa said he thought Kafka would be happier, prompting the latter to say that the second round is where he typically fails. Ichikawa then warned Kafka about the risk of taking the second exam since he can’t fully control his transformations, but Kafka said this was his last chance ever given his age, and that he needed to take it.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 then saw Ichikawa depart to change into his cleanup outfit, while Kafka celebrated making it to the second exam once again. The episode then jumped to 10 days later, the day of the second exam at the Defense Force’s Tachikawa Base. The two of them then took notice of the other candidates who had arrived, all participating in various pre-exam rituals.

The duo was then approached by a young girl revealed to be Kikoru Shinomiya. She asked the two to move their car, since they were parked in spot 55, and five was her lucky number of the day. She then said she’d move their car herself, removing her overcoat and revealing a Defense Force suit underneath.

As promised, she then picked their car up with one hand and moved it to a different spot, albeit damaging it by throwing it. Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 then saw Ichikawa recognize her last name, as Kikoru approached Kafka and asked him if he knew he smelled like a Kaiju as the episode ended.

In review

After an impressive premiere for the series, episode 2 builds on what its predecessor created in the best way possible. While the animation takes an understandable step back considering the context of the installment’s events, the comedy and character development more than make up for it.

That being said, the little action that Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 has for fans does impress greatly and is also used as an effective means of character development for Kafka. The little girl’s gratitude for him also sets up the overall direction the series is likely to take, with Kafka’s true identity expected to be eventually revealed to the general public.

In summation

Overall, episode 2 is a fantastic follow-up to the anime’s debut, continuing to provide an intriguing storyline and even introducing a new character to focus on in the coming weeks. Likewise, with the Defense Force exams underway, fans can expect upcoming installments to be filled with action.

