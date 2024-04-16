How did Kafka Hibino become Kaiju No. 8? Explained

The first episode of Kaiju No. 8 came out recently, and it was certainly worth the wait. Naoya Matsumoto's manga first began serialization in July 2022 for free in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app and website. It gradually grew in popularity and soon an anime adaptation was announced for April 2024 in mid-2023.

Come April, the first episode aired and it was everything it was made out to be. It began with introducing viewers to Kaiju, the Defense Force, the Clean-up Crew, and finally, the protagonist and Clean-up Crew member Kafka Hibino.

However, by the end of the episode, the 32-year-old found himself transformed into one of the very monsters that he aspired to take down.

Kaiju No. 8: How Kafka Hibino transformed

Expand Tweet

Having his home and school destroyed in a Kaiju incident, Kafka Hibino vowed to join the Defense Force and exterminate the monsters. Alongside him making the pledge was his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. However, Kafka failed the Defense Force's qualifying exam five times, while Mina cleared it on her first attempt.

Thus, the two were separated, with Mina eventually becoming the Third Division's commander and Kafka working in the Clean-up Crew. Moving forward, during the clean up of a recent Kaiju attack, a new recruit joined Kafka - Leno Ichikawa. The two struggled to get along initially, but soon arrived on the same page.

One day, while the pair were working, they were attacked by another Kaiju. Steppping forth, Kafka sent Ichikawa to seek help and encouraged him to live so he could try out once for the Defense Force. However, the latter returned to help at the last minute, saving Kafka's life. Behind him, Mina arrived to swiftly deal with the Kaiju.

Put simply, Kafka and Ichikawa end up in hospital with injuries from the incident. Ichikawa then motivated Kafka to attempt the Defense Force's qualifying exams once more. However, while they spoke, a small insect-type Kaiju appeared before Kafka.

Kaiju No. 8 (Kafka Hibino) and Leno Ichikawa in Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G)

Before he was able to react, it charged at him and into his mouth. The man struggled and thrashed in his bed before the transformation into a Kaiju was complete. When Leno pulled the curtains to check on his comrade, the boy freaked out after seeing a Kaiju instead of Kafka, thus becoming the first to learn about his transformation.

However, there is an interesting point to be taken into account here - when the small Kaiju appeared before Kafka, it seemed to utter the words "Found you" before charging into his mouth. This can't help but lead one to believe that it could be planned, or maybe the Kaiju are smarter than they are made out to be.

In conclusion

Production I.G. looks to have done a stellar job with the first episode of Kaiju No. 8. From the animation to the music to the character and Kaiju designs, everything appears sharp and well-balanced.

Presently, Kaiju No. 8 has confirmed that the first season of the anime will have 12 episodes. The opening episode covered the entire first chapter, closely adapting each panel to adhere to the story.

With the main bit out of the way (Kafka's transformation), it will be interesting to see the kind of pacing the studio will go with moving forward.

Related links:

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Is Kaiju no. 8 the new Attack on Titan? Explored

Crunchyroll brings Kaiju No.8, Wind Breaker, and more Spring 2024 anime to India

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback