Kaiju No. 8 episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 is set to release on Saturday, April 20, 2024, JST at 11 PM Japanese Standard Time, according to the anime’s official website. With Kafka’s transformation introduced at the end of the premiere installment, fans are extremely curious to see what he and Reno Ichikawa’s next moves are following this unexpected twist.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 2, along with speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 release date and time

Ichikawa (left) and Kafka's (right) Defense Force journeys begin in Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 is set to release at 11 PM JST on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Virtually every major timezone will also see the episode air on Saturday, April 20, with a very select few minor regions seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 2 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7 AM, Saturday, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10 AM, Saturday, Saturday, April 20, 2024 British Summer Time 3 PM, Saturday, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4 PM, Saturday, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 where to watch

If reversible, Kafka's new form could prove invaluable to joining the Defense Force in Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 and beyond (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan according to the streaming service’s official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 recap

Kaiju No. 8 episode 1 began with a Kaiju attack on Yokohama City, with Mina Ashiro and the Third Division handling it without casualties. The focus then shifted to a Kaiju cleanup crew, introducing protagonist Kafka Hibino as a worker in one of these crews. Mina was then slowly revealed as the protagonist's childhood friend via fragmented flashbacks as he continued going about his day and lamented his life’s current state later that night.

The next day, Kafka met Reno Ichikawa, who was just starting in the cleanup crew and also wanted to join the Defense Force. The two got off on the wrong foot as a result of their shared dream, but eventually became friends by the end of the work day. However, the two were then attacked by a Yoju (a smaller Kaiju), which prompted Kafka to sacrifice himself and distract the Yoju while telling Ichikawa to run away.

As he ran away, it was revealed he and Mina’s childhood town was destroyed in a Kaiju attack, inspiring them to join the Defense Force and kill Kaiju. In the present, Kafka was cornered and injured by the Yoju and accepted his defeat until Ichikawa, Mina, and the Third Division arrived. In the hospital that night, Kafka was seen once again determined to join the Defense Force. The episode ended with a small flying Kaiju entering Kafka’s mouth and causing him to transform into a humanoid Kaiju.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 what to expect (speculative)

With Kafka’s transformation having already occurred, Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 will likely see him and Ichikawa escape the hospital as they try to figure out their next move. This should also result in the extent of Kafka’s newfound powers being teased, especially concerning their combat viability.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 should also establish whether or not Kafka still intends to join the Defense Force considering his current state. Likewise, since it’s also unknown if he can revert to his human form, it’ll be intriguing to see what the pair’s next moves are in episode 2 and beyond.

