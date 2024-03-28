Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 - Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 is set to release on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the MANGA Plus website. While the exact goal and direction of the spinoff series becomes somewhat murkier with each release, the spinoff to Naoya Matsumoto’s mainline manga has nevertheless been an exciting read as of late.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 at the time of this article’s writing. It is common for the Shonen Jump+ series to have a fully digital publication process, making it challenging to acquire spoiler information before the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 release date and time

Hoshina seemingly has a major test in store for Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No 8.: B-Side chapter 7 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 will be released at 12 am JST on Thursday, April 4, 2024. This translates to a Thursday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Thursday, April 4, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Friday, April 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30 am, Friday, April 5, 2024

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 where to read

Mina Ashiro is likely to object to whatever Hoshina has in store in Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 recap

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 6 began with Mina Ashiro questioning how efficient Hoshina has been with Kikoru’s training process thus far. The two tease each other briefly before Hoshina reveals he caught the kaiju Kikoru is about to face on his last mission. She then checks in with her and asks if she’s ready, which she confirms. She then asks about a weapon nearby, revealing it as a failed prototype. This is likely the ax she eventually comes to wield.

Kikoru then enters the training ground, realizing that the kaiju she’s facing is hiding from her. A massive claw breaks out as she walks by a house, revealing that Hoshina asked her if she liked crabs because she’d be fighting crab kaiju. It’s also revealed that normal ammunition doesn’t burst through their shells, which is why Kikoru is testing her new sword on them. She can effortlessly slice through them with her weapon, neutralizing several before long.

After defeating a few, Kikoru then contacted Hoshina, reprimanding him for making it sound like she would be eating crabs rather than fighting and killing them when he spoke with her the other day. The chapter ended with Kikoru continuing to yell at him, while Hoshina revealed that an Honju-class kaiju was also waiting for Kikoru somewhere on the training grounds.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 what to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 should open up with Hoshina directing Kikoru to the Honju-class kaiju, revealing it to be the final enemy she needs to defeat for this training session. However, it’ll likely be revealed that the Honju-class kaiju is too tough for her sword, even when she’s using all of the output she can.

Kaiju No. 8: B-Side chapter 7 should then see her ask to use the alleged failure of a prototype weapon, explaining how she first came into possession of the ax she wields in the mainline story. The issue will likely end with her engaging the beast in combat, revealing the ax to be much more synergistic with her fighting style and effective against this honju specifically.

