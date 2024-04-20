Kaiju No. 8 episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 is set to release on Saturday, April 27, 2024, JST at 11 PM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. The latest episode showed Kafka and Ichikawa preparing to head into the second stage of the Defense Force entrance exams. The two were, however, approached by Kikoru Shinomiya, who seemed dangerously close to unveiling Kafka’s secret.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoilers, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 3, and speculate on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 release date and time

A reinvigorated Kafka aims to finally make it into the Defense Force in Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 is set to release at 11 PM JST on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Virtually every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, April 27, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7 AM, Saturday, Saturday, April 27, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10 AM, Saturday, Saturday, April 27, 2024 British Summer Time 3 PM, Saturday, Saturday, April 27, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4 PM, Saturday, Saturday, April 27, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 where to watch

Kikoru Shinomiya is officially introduced heading into Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan according to the streaming service’s official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll is currently the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 recap

Kaiju No. 8 episode 2 began with a brief flashback further contextualizing Kafka and Mina’s relationship. The episode then saw Kafka and Ichikawa try to defuse the situation at the hospital, but Kafka’s newfound strength made things worse. Likewise, the Defense Force had already been called, with Mina’s Third Division on the way. The two then departed with some comic relief regarding how Kafka’s new Kaiju body works, being shown as they ran.

However, another Kaiju appeared, prompting Mina to split off from her main forces to investigate with Kafka and Ichikawa headed to the area as well. The latter pair arrived first, with Kafka saving a young girl and her mother from a Kaiju. The terrified girl eventually mustered up the courage to thank Kafka, which reinspired him to join the Defense Force. Mina arrived shortly thereafter and was shocked to hear of a “good Kaiju” who saved the young girl and her mom.

Three months later, Kafka was dubbed Kaiju No. 8 and was the first Kaiju to escape the Defense Force. He and Ichikawa also learned that they made it to the second round of entrance exams. Upon arriving, several characters who’ll be formally introduced later first appeared. The episode ended with the formal introduction of Kikoru Shinomiya, who told Kafka that he smelt like a Kaiju.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 what to expect (speculative)

With the Defense Force exams already underway, Kaiju No. 8 episode 3 should move through the entirety of the second round of the exams before it ends given the pacing thus far. While it’s possible that it doesn’t fully conclude this leg of the story, it should at least bring viewers to the very end of the entrance exams mini-arc.

Episode 3 should also begin introducing some allies for Ichikawa and Kafka, with Kikoru Shinomiya likely to be the first, given how big of a role she was given in the second episode. Speaking of Kikoru, fans can expect to learn more about her given her obvious strength, being in possession of a Defense Force suit, and Ichikawa saying her surname sounded familiar.

