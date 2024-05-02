Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 is set to release on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. Following Kafka Hibino seemingly regaining the advantage against Kaiju No. 9 in their fight, fans are anxious to see how No. 9 responds.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 yet. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame before the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Read on for all available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107, as well as speculations on what to expect from the installment.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 release date and time

Kafka stands on the brink of achieving his dream in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 is set to release at 12AM JST on Thursday, May 9, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window.

A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, May 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, May 10, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 where to read

Mina's presence will come into play one way or another in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+ s a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 began with Kafka swearing to win as he began using Troop Style combat, known as the method of fighting Isao Shinomiya perfected.

While Kafka’s blows were dealing massive damage to the surrounding area, No. 9 seemed relatively unfazed. Officers commented on how this match is highlighting humanity’s fragility, while also recognizing that No. 9 has Isao’s memories.

Likewise, No. 9 said he knows how Kafka fights, also beginning to use Troop Style to mirror and counter Kafka’s use. No. 9 even began predicting Kafka’s moves thanks to Isao’s memories, with Isao being known as the style’s strongest user ever.

No. 9 then told Kafka that he never met his expectations for him before landing another hit, starting a flashback. Here, Soshiro Hoshina told Kafka that Troop Style won’t cut it with No. 9 because it has Isao’s memories.

Thus, the two made a variant of Troop Style which included aspects of the Hoshina Style within it, keeping it a secret between them. This was done to avoid No. 9 potentially learning of their secret by absorbing another soldier or officer, meaning even Mina wasn’t told of the form.

In the present, Kafka prepared an attack which No. 9 confidently said he knew. However, the issue ended with Kafka using the Hoshina Style variant of Troop Style and landing a major hit.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 what to expect (speculative)

While Kafka has seemingly regained the advantage, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 is unfortunately likely to reveal that more will be needed to defeat No. 9. At the very least, though, it suggests that their fight isn’t ending anytime soon, and likewise shouldn’t be rushed to any degree.

Chapter 107 will also likely check in with Mina briefly, seeing her rouse herself following Kafka rescuing her. She may even try and get involved in the battle before Kafka tells her to stay put, likely saying he has this.

However, this could be the sequence of events which enrages No. 9 to the point of regaining the advantage in their fight.

