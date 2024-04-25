Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106: Kafka's new Troop Style variant revealed as battle with No. 9 rages on

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 was officially released via Shueisha’s MANGA Plus and various other platforms on Thursday, April 25, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Kafka’s battle with Kaiju No. 9.

Likewise, while Kafka’s use of Troop Style seemingly gave him the advantage, a major oversight which many fans predicted would be an issue has indeed become apparent in this latest release.

Thankfully, Kaiju No 8 chapter 106 includes a flashback which reveals just how prepared Kafka and his allies were for this to be his eventual role in the ongoing battle.

With Kafka and No. 9’s fight truly beginning in this installment as a result, fans are incredibly excited to see what’s next for the beloved manga series.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 establishes Kafka as a fantastic fighter in his own right

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106: Troop Style neutralized…?

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 began with Kafka Hibino saying everyone who’s supported him along the way is the reason he’s made it this far, saying he will win for them no matter what.

As he said this, he bumped his two fists together, creating a surge of electrical power. No. 9 then recognized Kafka’s fighting style as Isao Shinomiya’s Troop Style hand-to-hand combat.

However, the power behind Kafka’s strikes was massive, with just his punches both sending No. 9 flying and causing nearby buildings to become completely demolished from the impact’s force.

In fact, their battle is having an effect across several city blocks, leading Keiji Itami and Nogizaka to point out that the city won’t last much longer at this rate. Nogizaka even says that this clash of eminent class monsters is proving the fragility of civilization.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 then saw Kafka laying several punches into No. 9, but all of them were blocked and seemingly did little to no damage.

Spectators cheered Kafka on, but Nogizaka pointed out that while they look impressive, Kafka’s attacks have done no damage. He furthers that since it can access Isao’s memories, it surely knows about the Troop Style technique.

On cue, No. 9 tells Kafka that he knows how he fights, clapping both of his fists together and creating a discharge of electricity as Kafka did in the beginning of the issue.

No. 9 then attacked Kafka, who blocked it and tried rushing back in with Troop Style’s second form. However, No. 9 did the same thing, matching Kafka’s move exactly and saying his power is leagues ahead of Kafka’s when they use the same moves.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 sees Nogizaka recognize this as well, adding that it not only knows Troop Style, but knows it via the memories of its strongest user ever, Isao Shinomiya.

Some of the Defense Force officers are asking what can even be done, as No. 9 tells Kafka that he “never did exceed” his own expectations of him.

No. 9 then lands a massive hit on Kafka, as the girl whom he saved at the start of the series watches and is shown to be worried for him from the safety of a shelter.

The issue then starts a flashback to before the ongoing battle started, where Kafka is being told about the Hoshina Style hand-to-hand combat technique.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106: Hoshina’s lessons save the day

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 sees Kafka dumbfounded as Soshiro Hoshina tells him it’s a family technique passed down for generations.

Soshiro adds that he intends to teach it to Kafka since Isao was taken by No. 9, and that it should likewise be assumed traditional Troop Style combat won’t work.

Soshiro adds that they can take advantage of No. 9’s knowledge and likely overconfidence as a result, saying they’ll evolve Troop Style by incorporating elements of the Hoshina Style.

Soshiro adds that Kafka can’t tell anyone, members or officers (including Mina Ashiro) about this, since if they end up in No. 9’s grasp, he will learn about this new blending of the two techniques.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 sees Kafka agree as Soshiro very seriously says it's time to surpass Isao Shinomiya, prompting a return to the present battle.

No. 9 recognizes Kafka’s stance as the Troop Style’s third form, but Kafka changes his movements as No. 9 prepares to counter. No. 9 instantly recognizes that something is different here, seemingly nervous as he realizes this.

As Soshiro’s instructions play out in Kafka’s head, he says that it’s the Third Form Alternative, calling it Dual Aspect Strike as he twists his body and lands two punches on No. 9. The chapter ends on this blow, with No. 9 seemingly having taken severe damage from the attack.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106: In summation

Overall, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 106 is an incredibly exciting issue which introduces a unique twist to Kafka’s battle with No. 9, and likely gives him the advantage as it stands currently.

This seems especially likely since No. 9 will have to be extremely defensive now, which should in turn create additional openings and feints for Kafka by blending original and evolved Troop Style together.

