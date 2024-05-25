Kaiju No. 8 episode 7: Kafka vs Kaiju round 2 begins as Hoshina corners an enemy

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 was officially released on Saturday, May 25, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of the smash-hit Spring 2024 television anime series. Likewise, fans were excited to see Iharu Furuhashi and Reno Ichikawa face off against the talking humanoid Kaiju and what they could do in this fight.

Unsurprisingly, however, Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 did see the situation quickly get out of control to the point where both were in mortal danger. Thankfully, Kafka Hibino arrived in his titular form to save them, successfully driving the Kaiju enemy off.

However, another fight was set up for Kafka in the episode’s final moments which will be much deadlier than his faceoff with the talking humanoid Kaiju.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 sets up a major fight between Kafka and Hoshina in next installment

Brief episode recap

Furuhashi fights against his fate in Kaiju No. 8 episode 7's opening scenes (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 began with a focus on Kafka Hibino and Reno Ichikawa’s old cleanup crew, who were asking where the new guy went.

Iharu Furuhashi, meanwhile, approached the talking humanoid Kaiju and tried to tell him to move. The Kaiju then attacked Iharu the same way he did Kikoru, shooting him in an area near his heart.

The Kaiju then showed its true form to the pair, saying it wanted to take home at least one of them as a live sample. He then began jamming their communicators, explaining he was doing something to make this area undetectable to the outside world. The Kaiju then shot at Ichikawa, grazing him with two hits but failing to land a direct blow.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 then began a flashback where Kikoru told Kafka and Ichikawa about reading and dodging the Kaiju’s attacks. Ichikawa then told

Furuhashi to run and call for help, who eventually acquiesced to the request. Ichikawa, meanwhile, recognized he didn’t stand a chance if Kikoru didn’t., but he said the kind of officer he wants to be is one who puts his life on the line for his friends, like Kafka did for him.

Ichikawa also fails to neutralize the talking humanoid Kaiju in Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 (Image via Production I.G)

He then began firing at the Kaiju once more, while Furuhashi questioned how Reno was so different from just the day before and able to fight the Kaiju.

It started a flashback where Soshiro Hoshina explained the 20% to 30% unleashed combat power wall which most people fail to pass. A flashback then showed Furuhashi being saved by Mina Ashiro, while he lamented that he still isn’t strong enough to save anyone and hasn’t changed since that day.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 then returned focus to Ichikawa, who was about to be hit with a devastating attack from the Kaiju until Furuhashi returned and saved him. He tried to assert to Ichikawa that he was the one doing the saving here, confusing the Kaiju greatly. He explained that nothing can leave the space he mentioned earlier without his permission, meaning that the pair had no choice but to fight.

The two came up with a plan which would see Furuhashi create an opening for and back up Ichikawa, firing a conductor round at the Kaiju. This prompted a counter attack, which Furuhashi successfully dodged before landing another conductor round in the Kaiju’s leg.

Ichikawa then begged his suit for more combat power than Kikoru Shinomiya or Ashiro for this one moment, seemingly raising his power as a result of this drive and focus.

Expand Tweet

However, when the smoke cleared, Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 revealed that the Kaiju hid himself in a wall of Yoju corpses, coming out and landing a devastating series of sneak attacks on Ichikawa.

Hoshina was then informed that communication and vital signals for Ichikawa and Furuhashi were lost, as the Yoju corpses nearby Kafka suddenly started moving. Kikoru then arrived at Kafka’s location, confirming his worst fears.

Ichikawa was then shown to still be conscious but unable to fight or move beyond crawling on the ground. Furuhashi tried to protect him but was also neutralized by the Kaiju, as it focused on Reno and made him unable to move or fight.

Furuhashi pushed himself to keep fighting, saying Ichikjawa would be a captain someday. However, the rifle nearby him was broken, meaning that he had no way of fighting anymore, as he couldn’t move and didn’t have a weapon.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 saw Furuhashi begin praying to a god, devil or even a demon to save his friend, Ichikawa. At that moment, Kafka appeared behind the Kaiju in his transformed state, landing a punch that decapitated the Kaiju and sending him flying.

Furuhashi was initially apprehensive and confused, while the talking humanoid Kaiju identified Kafka as Kaiju No. 8.

Expand Tweet

Kafka then set Ichikawa down to rest somewhere nearby, telling him to use the suit to heal. However, Ichikawa was more concerned with warning Kafka to be careful, saying that he had a bad feeling.

The humanoid-talking Kaiju then asked why Kafka was getting in his way, saying that he wants his body and powers before attacking him. That also led Furuhashi and Ichikawa to realize that he wasn’t being serious with them at all in their fight.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 saw Kafka grow angry on realizing what the Kaiju was attacking the others with, tanking all of his attacks before rushing at and overwhelming him.

Kafka tried to land a killshot to the Kaiju’s core, as it was distracted by thoughts of retreat but was unable to destroy the core, instead just exposing it. He then approached the Kaiju to finish the job but was interrupted by the arrival of Kaiju Defense Force soldiers.

Kikoru, meanwhile, was shown to be worrying about Kafka, starting a flashback to her discussion with Kafka before he transformed and went to look for Ichikawa and Furuhashi.

On cue, reports of his being discovered by the Defense Force came in just as she was worried about the risks of transforming here. As Kafka was distracted by the Defense Force’s arrival, the Kaiju healed and escaped, promising to destroy Kafka the next time they met.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 saw the Kaiju attack the Defense Force Soldiers, forcing Kafka to defend them. The Kaiju commented on how Kafka acts like a human before departing, leaving Kafka to escape and find somewhere to detransform.

However, the episode ended with Soshiro Hoshina finding, cornering and attempting to kill Kafka while he was still in his Kaiju No. 8 form.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7: In review

Expand Tweet

One of the most commendable aspects of episode 7 is that it finally begins showing the situation Kafka is truly in as a Kaiju Defense Force member hiding the ability to transform into a Kaiju. That's also exceptionally done in that it shows the problems such a situation creates both with respect to Kaiju enemies and human allies.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 also sets up the worst-case scenario to be explored in the eighth episode, which is, of course, the coming fight between Hoshina and Kafka. Likewise, it also sets up a philosophical question for Kafka, who must choose between prioritizing his own life or Hoshina’s considering the skill the Third Division Vice-Captain boasts.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7: In summation

Overall, episode 7 is an enjoyable experience which sets up an exciting fight between Kafka and Hoshina in the coming installment.

While this bout is sure to be a deadly one, it should also lead to an awakening of sorts for Kafka, who will realize the dangers in transforming while out on a mission. Likewise, with how observant Hoshina is and how suspicious of Kafka he already was, he’s likely to make some realizations of his own as he fights Kaiju No. 8.

Related links