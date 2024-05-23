Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107: No. 9's plan revealed as Kafka loses the advantage

Thursday, May 23, 2024 saw the official release of Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 via various official Shueisha platforms, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Kafka Hibino’s fight against No. 9. Likewise, fans were incredibly anxious for this release, with the previous issue seemingly setting up Kafka as having secured a major advantage over No. 9.

While Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 does begin with Kafka continuing to press this advantage, it’s quickly revealed that No. 9 has many means of taking back control of their fight. That also builds into a shocking reveal at the issue’s end, which could truly spell doom for Kafka, Mina Ashiro and humanity likewise.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 sees No. 9 continue to pull out all the stops against Kafka

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107: Hope crushed

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 began with Kafka landing his modified Squadron Style hit on No. 9, sending him flying and decapitating him in the process.

Kafka stood tall in the aftermath as No. 9’s body crashed down to Earth, with Defense Force members shocked at Kafka evolving his techniques. It was confirmed that Kafka landed a clean hit to the core by Defense Force scientists, while the little girl whom Kafka first saved was excited to see him land the hit.

Kafka, meanwhile, recognized that something was off, revealing that No. 9 had an inner shield around its core, likely thanks to its absorbing of the No. 2 weapon.

Kafka moves to hit No. 9 again before it can recover, prompting No. 9 to sit up and fire a beam at Kafka from its mouth. Kafka held fast and used his detection skills to find No. 9 in the chaos and land the killing blow, but No. 9 was able to sneak up on him, calling Kafka his final obstacle.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 saw No. 9 comment on how No. 8, meaning Kafka, used to be human. This could be suggesting that Kafka’s latest transformation is the one that will make him fully Kaiju, with No. 9 possibly being able to assess this with accuracy.

In any case, he continues to say that even with his masterpieces being defeated and No. 6 finding a compatible user, he and humanity have still yet to betray his predictions in any significant way.

He begins pummeling Kafka as he says this, grinning and calling it such a pleasure getting to know humanity by investigating, dissecting, and devouring them.

He adds that the more he learns, the more he grows, furthering that he’s learned humans compensate for their weakness as living organisms with intellect, tools, and laws.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107: A plan revealed

No. 9 lands a devastating hit on Kafka, as he says humans sacrificing themselves for those weaker when there’s nothing to gain makes no sense to him in the slightest.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 sees No. 9 grab Kafka by his face, saying he wants to know more about humanity. This prompts a double spread with several thought bubbles seeing No. 9 asking about different facets of humanity and human society.

Two of the most intriguing are asking if it’s possible to turn humans into monsters if exposed to “faulty energy,” and what happens if a plant monster took over a human’s brain and/or body.

As No. 9 says he wants to know, a hypothetical scene of humans being controlled by plant monsters appears, with some humans seemingly even having transformed into monsters themselves. As this appears, No. 9 says that he will take everything in his pursuit of knowledge.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 then sees No. 9 say that the human form, human culture and humanity in its entirety laid the foundations for the world of monsters he always dreamed of.

That seemingly reveals No. 9’s grand scheme; using the foundation humanity has built over their millennia of existence to create a new world for monsters. He also seems intent on turning humanity into monsters in the process.

Kafka recognizes that he has to stop No. 9 right here and now, prepping his arm for a massive punch boosted by Kaiju power. He says he’ll never let No. 9 create such a world as he strikes, but No. 9 effortlessly blocks the punch.

No. 9 says his earlier attacks were amusing, thanking Kafka for showing how much he has grown. The issue ends with No. 9 saying that it’s his turn to show how much he has grown, as the head of Kaiju No. 2 begins emerging from No. 9’s body.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107: In summation

One of the most exciting and harrowing aspects of Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 is the reveal that even Kafka’s secret weapon won’t be enough to take down No. 9.

That's made especially clear in the issue’s final moments, which seemingly confirm that No. 9 has broken down the No. 2 weapon into a pure Kaiju form, leading to No. 2’s pseudo-rebirth.

It’s an incredible development which will no doubt make for an exciting string of issues in the weeks and months to come. However, it also sets up a devastating loss for Kafka and the Kaiju Defense Force, with Kafka needing to push himself even further for victory than he needed to before.

