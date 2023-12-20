Kaiju No. 8 chapter 99: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8, chapter 99, will be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 12 AM JST. With Mina Ashiro’s seemingly inevitable demise lurking just around the corner, fans are pretty frankly nervous regarding the events of the upcoming installment, especially as they pertain to Mina. Likewise, fans are desperate for any spoiler information on the coming installment that they can get.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8, chapter 99, at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for the Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame before the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as the article breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8, chapter 99, and speculates what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8, chapter 99, could be the death of Mina Ashiro

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8, chapter 99 is set to release at 12AM JST on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This translates to a Thursday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series.

Kaiju No. 8, chapter 99 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 33 PM Thursday, December 21, 2023

Central European Time: 4 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Friday, December 22, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 AM, Friday, December 22, 2023

Chapter 98 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 98 began with the various Kaiju whom No. 9 had summoned to attack Tokyo. In his transformed state, Kafka began battling the monsters and saving nearby civilians from their line of fire. However, No. 9 then had the monsters begin firing downward at the shelters below to force Kafka to keep dealing with them.

Mina Ashiro, meanwhile, fired back at No. 9 after dodging his attack seen in the final moments of the previous issue. She also dodged his subsequent volley but saw her photos deflected by No. 9 and his shield. This prompted him to close the distance between them, disarming and restraining her immediately after that.

No. 9 then promised to conquer Tokyo, as his livestream showed Mina Ashiro helpless in his clutches. No. 9 then promised to absorb Mina’s powers and infuse them into his creations, making them even more deadly and guaranteeing humanity’s defeat. The chapter ended with No. 9 preparing to devour Ashiro as he told the Kaiju Defense Force that he was unstoppable now that they no longer had her.

What to expect (speculative)

With Mina on death’s door and seemingly no one able to come to her rescue, Kaiju No. 8, chapter 99, could very well be her last in the series overall. While it is possible that No. 9 doesn’t immediately kill and absorb her, it seems inevitable that this will happen if he successfully captures her without interference.

That being said, Mina is unlikely to die in Kaiju No. 8, chapter 99, with someone appearing to rescue her at the last second instead. While this could be a new character, one previously introduced candidate could be Reno Ichikawa, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. With this in mind, it seems almost certain that author and illustrator Naoya Matsumoto is setting up Ichikawa’s heroic return.

