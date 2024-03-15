Good Bye, Dragon Life novels receive anime adaptation

On Friday, March 15, 2024, DMM Pictures announced that Good Bye, Dragon Life novel series is set to receive an anime adaptation. The anime announced the same with a teaser trailer and visual. In addition, the anime also announced its main voice cast and staff members.

Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei, also known as Good Bye, Dragon Life, Hello Human Life, is a novel series written by author Hiroaki Nagashima, illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru, and character designer Kurona. It follows the story of Dolan, once the strongest dragon, who was reborn into a human villager. As he was living his peaceful life, he met Celina, a lamia, searching for a mate.

Good Bye, Dragon Life anime reveals teaser trailer and visual

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the official X account of Good Bye, Dragon Life anime disclosed the anime's teaser visual.

The teaser visual saw the anime's protagonist, Dolan, the former strongest dragon stand atop a small cliff looking at the scenery around him. As Dolan can be seen gazing in a direction, the visual depicts the image of his former dragon self stood behind him.

As for the teaser trailer, it depicts the anime's main story. It showed Dolan being reborn as a villager after his former dragon self was killed by human beings. As Dolan began living his new life, he happened to encounter a lamia while investigating a particular swamp.

The lamia's name was Celina. She wished to find a mate for herself. Unfortunately, she was not good at seducing humans. Nevertheless, it seems like the two characters are set to connect with each other as they face various enemies together.

Shunsuke Takeuchi is set to voice Dolan (Image via SynergySP, Vega Entertainment)

In addition, the Good Bye, Dragon Life anime also announced its main voice cast members. Shunsuke Takeuchi is set to voice Dolan, the strongest dragon who has been reborn into a human.

The voice actor has previously voiced Brist Blitz Broadhurst in High Card, Askin Nakk Le Vaar in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Nagisa Akutsu in Aoashi. Shunsuke Takeuchi is also set to voice Herman Greenhill in Black Butler: Public School Arc and Aoi Kaguragi in Kaiju No. 8.

Hitomi Sekine is set to voice Celina (Image via SynergySP, Vega Entertainment)

Meanwhile, Hitomi Sekine will be voicing Celina, a lamia Dolan meets. The voice actor previously voiced Eris in Berserk of Gluttony, Mano Sakuragi in The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors, and Ryōko Suzunone in Shinobi no Ittoki.

As for the staff members, Ken'ichi Nishida will be directing Good Bye, Dragon Life anime. He will be joined by Naokatsu Tsuda and Nozomi Kawashige, who will be writing the script and designing the characters, respectively. Lastly, Tatsuhiko Saiki and Hanae Nakamura are going to compose the anime's music.

