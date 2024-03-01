Dungeon People anime announces release window with a teaser visual

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the official website of the Dungeon People anime announced its release window, cast, and staff details with its first teaser visual. The anime based on Sui Hutami's fourth Dungeon People manga is set to be released in July 2024 and will be produced by OLM.

Sui Hutami's Dungeon People follows the story of Clay, a girl trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. After her father's disappearance, she begins searching for him in a dungeon. That's when she happens to meet the dungeon's caretaker, Belle. With that, Clay joins Belle's staff and learns the dungeon's inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets.

Dungeon People anime set to release in July 2024

On Friday, March 1, 2024, the official website of Dugeon People anime announced that the series will be released in July 2024. The announcement was made by a teaser visual that featured the anime's main characters - Clay and Belle.

The catchphrase for the visual is:

"I work behind the scenes on adventures."

As for the teaser visual, it shows the main character, Clay, and Belle, the caretaker, emerging from a collapsed wall. Meanwhile, the golems can be seen working to repair the collapsed wall. The visual cutely depicts the everyday life in the dungeon.

Sayaka Senbongi is set to voice Clay (Image via OLM)

The anime also announced the voice cast members for Clay and Belle. Clay is set to be voiced by Sayaka Senbongi. She has previously voiced Shuna in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Kikuri Hiroi in Bocchi the Rock!, and Kiruko in Heavenly Delusion. The voice actress is also set to voice Konomi Okonogi in Kaijuu No.8.

Belle is set to be voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro. She has previously voiced Nijika Ijichi in Bocchi the Rock!, Kei Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and Kurena Kukumila in 86 Eighty-Six.

Sayumi Suzushiro is set to voice Belle (Image via OLM)

The Dungeon People anime will be directed by Sayaka Yamai at OLM. Some of their previous works are Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to, ODDTAXI, and Osomatsu-san. Meanwhile, Toshimitsu Takeuchi will be supervising the series' scripts. They have previously worked in Haikyuu!! and Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold.

They will be joined by Hiromi Nakayama, who will be designing the characters. They have previously worked in the ODDTAXI television anime and movie as a character designer.

