Monthly Moso Science original anime announces early 2024 premiere in new PV

The official website for the Monthly Moso Science original anime series opened and released an official promotional video and key visual on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Within the video, the main cast, main staff, and early 2024 premiere window for the series were announced which got fans excitedly discussing the upcoming project.

As an original anime series, the Monthly Moso Science has no source material to go off of in any format, whether it be a manga series, light novel, or otherwise. Likewise, Ichigo Umatani is credited for the original story, with several other staff members credited for various production aspects of the original anime series.

While the first promotional video for the Monthly Moso Science original anime series has revealed the main cast and staff, there will likely be more information to come in the future. The series’ opening and ending themes, as well as additional cast members, will likely be the main focus of future announcements for the series.

Monthly Moso Science original anime series set to premiere sometime in January 2024

The main promotional video for the Monthly Moso Science anime series announced a January 2024 premiere for the series. The video also announced the main cast and main staff for the series, which will likely see future additions made as additional announcements for the series are released. The series’ theme songs and full release date will also be likely announced sometime in the future.

The story is set in a certain country in Most City, where editor-in-chief Taro, 10-year-old assistant Jiro, and the dog Saburo run a small publishing company. They publish the eponymous magazine with articles about bizarre paranormal phenomena. When the trio is one day visited by scientist Goro, an incident occurs that none of them or any form of science can possibly explain.

Takahide Ishii plays Taro J. Suzuki, Kazutomi Yamamoto plays Jiro Tanaka, Yusuke Shirai plays Saburo, and Shunichi Toki plays Goro Sato. As mentioned above, Ichigo Umatani is credited for the series’ original story. Chizuru Miyawaki drafted the original character designs and is also directing the anime at OLM studios. Hiroko Kanasugi is supervising the series’ scripts, while Akane Hirota is designing the characters for animation.

Jouji Shimura is credited with prop design, while Nao Sato is listed as the color key artist. Fumie Nuibe is credited as the art director, with Atsushi Sato listed as the compositing director of photography.

Mayumi Komori is the editor for the series, with Akiyuki Tateyama in charge of the anime’s music. Finally, Ryousuke Naya is the sound director, while Airi Kobayashi and Hiroki Nozaki are in charge of sound effects for the series.

