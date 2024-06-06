Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108: No. 2 and No. 9 overwhelm Kafka as he makes a risky bet on Mina

Following the unexpected reappearance of Kaiju No. 2 in the previous issue, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 saw it and No. 9, sharing the latter’s body, absolutely manhandle Kafka Hibino. The issue was released on Thursday, June 6, 2024, and initially had many fans concerned for the situation Kafka now found himself in during its opening pages.

While things look grim for Kafka in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108, the issue does give home some form of hope in its final panels thanks to an unexpected assist. However, what remains to be seen is whether or not this delays the inevitable or is the first step on the path to Kafka’s victory over No. 9 and No. 2.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 sees Kafka finally get to stand side by side with Mina after all these years

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108: The point of no return

No. 9 overwhelms Kafka early on in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 began with No. 9 saying it was its turn to show Kafka its new moves, lunging at Kafka with a punch after. Kafka’s left arm was severed in the blast, while he commented that its punch was just like Isao Shinomiya’s and that its close quarter attacks are unbelievably powerful.

No. 9 then began using its own technique to send projectiles at Kafka, severing his right leg as a result. Kafka then commented on how different this is, saying it’s like he’s fighting both No. 2 and No. 9 at the same time. Kafka dodged a punch and got his First Form: New Lotus Strike attack in, but it was largely ineffective.

Furthermore, as Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 quickly saw Kafka point out, using his new moves is playing into No. 9’s hands by showing it his repertoire. Likewise, Kafka needed to defeat it in a single blow in order to have the best shot at victory, while No. 9 asked to be shown more while rushing at him.

Kafka recognized that he has no choice but to use his moves since he can’t hold out much longer, landing his Fourth Form: New Ascension Blast as he said this. While No. 9’s face was visibly damaged, it didn’t seem too worried based on its dialogue and expression. Kafka recognized this and said that it’ll see through his every move if this keeps up.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 saw Konomi Okonogi comment on how bad this was and that Kafka will soon have nothing left. However, Soshiro Hoshina chimed in that the real problem was Kafka having been in his transformed state for over 30 minutes now. A quick flashback revealed that if he remains in a transformed state for a long period or if his body is taken over by his Kaiju powers, Kafka will be stuck in that state forever.

Kafka, meanwhile, thought of everyone who helped him get to this point while saying there’s no way he’ll lose now. He then charged at No. 9 trying to expose its core, but No. 9 dodged the attack while commenting on Kafka being out of new moves. No. 9 then used the Sixth Form: God of Thunder technique to land a devastating punch on Kafka. This not only sent him flying, but also exposed his own core, which No. 9 quickly grabbed while saying checkmate.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 saw Kafka’s core begin to crack and shatter, while No. 9 commented on it being such a shame that this is the end. However, Kafka claimed he was wrong, with a vision of him and Mina as children appearing as part of his face started to detransform. Kafka followed this up by saying he has the strongest friend ever as No. 9’s arm was shot by someone.

The issue saw No. 9 confused while Kafka confidently smiled, as another blast came shortly thereafter and sent No. 9 flying. Someone commented on how Kafka has been reckless with himself like that ever since they were kids, to which Kafka just laughed.

It was revealed to be Mina Ashiro, who said that Kafka is something else while remembering his promise to her. Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 ended with Mina parroting Kafka’s words to her in their youth at him, saying she’s right by his side as the issue ended with Mina having her pistol drawn and ready to fight.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108: In summation

The latest issue in author and illustrator Naoya Matsumoto’s manga series is one of the most exciting in recent memory for several reasons. The first and most significant of these is undoubtedly Kafka finally being able to stand by Mina’s side on the battlefield with her return. Likewise, the issue is also exciting as it sees Kafka get his best chances yet of defeating No. 9 in the end.

However, the pair’s victory is far from guaranteed, and No. 9 is also likely to still have tricks up his sleeve in case of any surprises like this. While it’ll certainly be a long two weeks until the next issue, it seems that the final act of the fight against No. 9 is finally at hand.

