Kaiju No. 8 episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 is set to release on Saturday, Saturday, June 8, 2024 JST at 11PM Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s official website. With another Kaiju attack being set up for the next episode, fans are incredibly anxious for any and all spoiler information they can get on what’s to come from the series.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 9, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 release date and time

Hoshina is out for revenge against No. 8 heading into Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 is set to release at 11PM JST on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Virtually every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, June 8, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally.. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Saturday, Saturday, June 8, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Saturday, Saturday, June 8, 2024 British Summer Time 3PM, Saturday, Saturday, June 8, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4PM, Saturday, Saturday, June 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, June 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Saturday, June 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Saturday, June 8, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Saturday, June 8, 2024

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 episode 9

Kaiju No. 9 is officially named heading into Kaiju No. 8 episode 9, but will seemingly lay low for the rest of the season (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan according to the streaming service’s official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 recap

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 began with Hoshina dominating Kafka to the point where he was focused solely on defense. While this was also due to Kafka not wanting to hurt Hoshina, it quickly became apparent that he was outmatched either way. Likewise, Hoshina quickly exposed the core, but was tricked into going for it a second time. This set up Kafka’s escape, where he quickly reunited with Kikoru Shinomiya.

Hoshina, meanwhile, discussed No. 8’s strength with Mina Ashiro shortly thereafter. The two were then notified that the talking humanoid Kaiju Ichikawa and Furuhashi encountered was in the guise of a human when they found it. The Kaiju was then shown to have eaten another person and taken their form as well, as it was officially dubbed No. 9. The episode then saw Ichikawa wake up in the hospital, where Furuhashi almost discovered Kafka’s identity as No. 8.

Furuhashi and Ichikawa were then discharged from the hospital, where the trainees threw a party celebrating their first successful mission. Hoshina revealed at this party that Kafka had been officially promoted to officer following his performance in the latest mission. Kafka then had a brief meeting with Mina, where she confirmed she remembers his promise. The episode ended with yet another talking humanoid Kaiju preparing to launch a massive attack.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 (speculative)

With yet another talking humanoid Kaiju having appeared, Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 should firstly establish what this new Kaiju’s relationship is with No. 9, if they have one at all. In turn, this should also establish for fans what they can expect from the series long-term, and whether or not there’ll be multiple intelligent Kaiju groups fighting each other and humanity.

Episode 9 should also reveal what this new talking humanoid Kaiju’s target and plan is, especially considering the aerial army it seemingly has under its command. Likewise, Kafka may be fighting this new Kaiju if the opportunity arises, especially considering he obviously feels guilty for not being able to kill No. 9.

