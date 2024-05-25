Kaiju No. 8 episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 is set to release on Saturday, Saturday, June 1, 2024 JST at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time according to the anime’s website. With Kafka and Hoshina set to duke it out, fans are more anxious than ever afor any verifiable spoilers they can get their hands on.

Unfortunately, there's no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 yet. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming episode yet, if nothing else. Read on for all available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 8, as well as speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 release date and time

Hoshina could potentially kill Kafka in Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 is set to release at 11PM JST on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Virtually every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, June 1, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Episode 8 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Saturday, Saturday, June 1, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Saturday, Saturday, June 1, 2024 British Summer Time 3PM, Saturday, Saturday, June 1, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4PM, Saturday, Saturday, June 1, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Saturday, June 1, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Saturday, June 1, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Saturday, June 1, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 episode 8?

Kafka will likely fight on the defensive in Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 in an attempt to not harm Hoshina (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan according to the streaming service’s website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime as of now.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 episode 7 began with a brief recap of the situation so far, before diving into Ichikawa and Furuhashi’s confrontation with the talking humanoid Kaiju.

The Kaiju explained it had the area they were in sealed off to communications and entry/exit without its permission. It then attacked Furuhashi and Ichikawa, focusing on the former first. The latter was able to dodge its attacks thanks to Kikoru’s intel, and likewise told Furuhashi to run and get help.

He did so initially, but eventually turned back after realizing he hadn’t changed or gotten stronger. He did thankfully return at the perfect time to save Ichikawa from what would’ve otherwise been a fatal attack.

However, the Kaiju eventually got a leg up on Ichikawa, surprising him and riddling him full of holes. Furuhashi then prayed to the gods, the devil, or even a demon for someone to save Ichikawa, with a transformed Kafka arriving as he said this.

Kafka began pummeling the Kaiju after setting Ichikawa down safely aside, all but destroying it with a final supercharged punch. However, before he could destroy the exposed core, Defense Force soldiers arrived.

The Kaiju took advantage of the opportunity to escape, commenting on how No. 8 acts like a human and promising victory next time as it left. The episode ended with Kafka being found by Soshiro Hoshina before having a chance to transform into a human state.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 (speculative)?

Expand Tweet

With Kafka and the Kaiju’s rivalry set up in the previous episode, Kaiju No. 8 episode 8 should begin setting up their next meeting by the time it ends. However, before that, its focus will be on the coming, seemingly unavoidable fight between Kafka (as Kaiju No. 8) and Hoshina, who is intent on neutralizing him.

Episode 8 should likewise be a fairly action-packed episode, with this fight between the pair liable to compose roughly half of the installment’s total run-length.

That should be followed by a much tamer second half, giving updates on Ichikawa and Furuhashi while also setting up whatever action is next for the series.

Related links