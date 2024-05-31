Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 is set to release on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. With Kafka seemingly set to square off with both No. 9 and No. 2 simultaneously, his victory is more in doubt than ever, leaving fans anxious for any info they can find on the next issue.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108, at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for the Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. This article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 and speculates what to expect from the installment.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 release date and time

Kaiju No. 9's trump card is revealed heading into Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 will be released at 12 am JST on Friday, June 7, 2024. This translates to a Thursday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Thursday, June 6, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Friday, June 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Friday, June 7, 2024

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108?

Kafka will need a miracle to mount a comeback in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 (Image via Production I.G)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 107 began with Kafka landing his Dual Aspect Strike on No. 9, decapitating and sending it flying. This attack also exposed No. 9’s core, revealing it to be using an inner shield to protect its core. Kafka went to deal a killing blow before it could recover, but No. 9 sat up and launched a beam at Kafka out of its mouth. Kafka held fast and used his detection skills to find No. 9, but it snuck up on him while calling Kafka its final obstacle.

No. 9 revealed that humanity had yet to significantly betray his predictions, even considering Ichikawa becoming the No. 6 user. No. 9 called it such a pleasure getting to know humans, saying that the more he learns, the more he grows. It then broke down how they compensate for weakness with intelligence and rule the planet with tools and laws, absolutely dominating Kafka in their fight as it spoke.

No. 9 then commented on how humanity’s empathy and willingness to self-sacrifice with nothing to gain makes no sense, saying it wants to know more. This prompted a flurry of questions from No. 9, who eventually said he’d take everything in his pursuit of knowledge as a panel of a Kaiju-ruled world appeared. The chapter ended with Kafka striking back, but his attack was blocked as the head of Kaiju No. 2 emerged from No. 9’s body.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 (speculative)?

With Kafka’s advantage having all but disappeared following No. 2’s emergence, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 108 puts the series at a very interesting fork in the road. Mangaka Naoya Matsumoto can either have Kafka lose and see Mina Ashiro get captured by No. 9 or possibly have some form of assistance come to aid Kafka.

The latter option certainly seems more likely, especially since there are two prime candidates to come and help Kafka in this fight against No. 9. Those are Gen Narumi and Reno Ichikawa, with the former having expressed a desire to head to Mina and the latter being the freshest Number Weapons user on the battlefield. Likewise, Ichikawa seems more likely to come to help Kafka in chapter 108 when also considering their personal relationship.

