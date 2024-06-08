Kaiju No. 8 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 is set to release on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time, according to the anime’s official website. With the Tachikawa base attack underway and Hoshina in for the fight of his life, fans are incredibly anxious to see what the next installment has in store for them.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 at the time of this article’s writing. This trend is likely to continue throughout the first season, and while fans can look to the manga for spoiler information, there’s no guarantee that every episode will match directly with the manga.

Thankfully, fans have the verified official release information for the upcoming episode as of this article’s writing. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 episode 10, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Trending

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 release date and time

Kikoru Shinomiya could join in on Soshiro Hoshina's fight in Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 is set to release at 11 pm JST on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Virtually, every major timezone will see the episode also air on Saturday, June 15, with a very select few minor regions instead seeing the episode air early on Sunday morning locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 10 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7 am, Saturday, June 15, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am, Saturday, June 15, 2024 British Summer Time 3 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2024 Central European Summer Time 4 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 episode 10

Kafka could be forced to use his full powers in Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 (Image via Production I.G)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll immediately as the episode begins airing in Japan, according to the streaming service’s official website. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll appears to be the only platform streaming the anime series as of this article's writing.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 recap

Expand Tweet

Kaiju No. 8 episode 9 began with Hoshina reading up on No. 8 as Kafka mused on recent events on the rooftop. At this moment, the wyvern-type Kaiju descended on the base, exploding and creating fires upon impact. Hoshina took command and mobilized the troops while calling for off-duty officers to return to base. Kafka noticed these were wyvern-type Kaiju, alerting Hoshina that they usually act alone.

At that moment, the Daikaiju leading them approached Hoshina and spoke to him, confirming it was the leader of the attack. It immediately focused on Hoshina, who returned in kind after evading the first attack. Focus then shifted to elsewhere on the battlefield, where Kafka’s advice for dealing with the wyvern-types was effective at first. However, they quickly began working together to eliminate the Third Division’s two-pronged attack style.

At this moment, Kikoru appeared on the battlefield with her new custom weapon in hand, turning the tides in their favor again. Focus then returned to Hoshina, who lured the Daikaiju into the training grounds where he regained the advantage as other officers also did with the wyverns. However, the Daikaiju then transformed and grew larger, with the episode ending as its fortitude rose to 9.0 and it now towered over Hoshina.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 (speculative)

Kaiju no. 8 episode 10 is titled Exposure. With the Daikaiju now reaching an unbelievable magnitude level, the next episode could again see the entry of Kafka as Kaiju no. 8. Moreover, with Hoshina already overpowered by the Daikaiju, he needs to buckle up and think of a way to overpower the Kaiju.

The preview also saw Mina entering to help Hoshina against the Daikaiju but there is no telling how helpful her assistance will be against such a grand villain. Moreover, after this episode, there will be the announcement of a new project for the series so fans have something to look forward to both ways.

Related links